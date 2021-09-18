CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

No. 6 Soccer Opens SEC Play with 2-0 Win Over Mississippi St.

By Robert Quiroga
LSUSports.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaton Rouge, La. – In front of an LSU Soccer Stadium record-breaking crowd of 3,021 people, the No. 6 LSU Soccer team (8-0-0, 1-0-0 SEC) opened SEC play with a 2-0 win over Mississippi State (2-3-2, 0-1-0 SEC) on Friday night. The Tigers’ two goals came from a corner in the 28th minute ruled an own goal before forward Tinaya Alexander finessed a beautiful goal with her left foot from the top of the box to double the lead in the 34th minute.

