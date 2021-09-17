CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Dolphins WR Will Fuller won't play Sunday, return timeline unknown

Cover picture for the articleSigned this past offseason to help supply Tua Tagovailoa with more weapons, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller has not been able to get on the field yet in 2021. Missing Week 1 due to a PED suspension stemming from last year, now Fuller is not even practicing. According to head coach Brian Flores, Fuller is dealing with a personal issue and the team doesn’t know when he may return, if at all this season.

247Sports

Tua Tagovailoa: Dolphins QB reveals best advice from Dan Marino

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a lot to live up to in his franchise history, as he plays in the shadows of Dan Marino, one of the top regarded quarterbacks in NFL history. But Tagovailoa can also benefit from playing in the franchise, getting advice from Marino. When recently asked what the best advice Marino had given him was, Tagovailoa had a short, simple response.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jacoby Brissett's journey started at Dwyer; now he's starting QB for hometown Dolphins at Raiders

Jack Daniels remembers seeing Jacoby Brissett for the first time as a chubby 6-foot-2 freshman who was more interested in basketball than football. “That’s why I didn’t even know if he was going to play football. He was a big basketball guy, and that was his No. 1 love,” Daniels, the former Dwyer High football coach told the South Florida Sun Sentinel this week. “The first time I saw him ...
Miami Herald

Dolphins coordinators address Fuller return and a policy again Miami tormentor Josh Allen

▪ Perhaps no team is getting back a more talented player in Week 2 that the Dolphins with wide receiver Will Fuller. Fuller — who missed Miami’s opener while serving the final game of an NFL suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy — is the only NFL receiver with at least 20 touchdowns while being targeted less than 250 times during the past four seasons. For his career, Fuller has 24 career TDs on 343 targets covering 53 games, which is exceptional.
