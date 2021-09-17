Miami Dolphins WR Will Fuller won’t play Sunday, return timeline unknown
Signed this past offseason to help supply Tua Tagovailoa with more weapons, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller has not been able to get on the field yet in 2021. Missing Week 1 due to a PED suspension stemming from last year, now Fuller is not even practicing. According to head coach Brian Flores, Fuller is dealing with a personal issue and the team doesn’t know when he may return, if at all this season.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0