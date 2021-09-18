Prosecutor: Jurors conclude Durst heir ‘killed them all’

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has appealed his conviction for the murder of George Floyd, citing 14 complaints about his high-profile trial earlier this year in a case that roiled the United States and laid bare deep racial divisions. The killing of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, in May 2020 went viral after being caught on camera and sparked America's biggest demonstrations for racial justice in decades. Chauvin, who in June was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison for killing Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nearly 10 minutes, appealed the conviction Thursday night with a Minnesota district court, on the last day he was able to do so. He accuses the state of prejudicial misconduct and lists multiple issues with the jury selected for the trial, among other objections.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO