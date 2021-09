MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Haslett Vikings did their job indeed, trying to knock off Mason’s chances at a third CAAC Red title and holding the Bulldogs to just eight points. “They did a great job. We talk about a level of physicality all week and they stepped up. It’s something we’ve preached all throughout the offseason and through the summer,” Haslett Head Coach Brad Thomas said. “We knew we were going to have to go up against teams like Mason who can run the football and they stepped up to the challenge.”

MASON, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO