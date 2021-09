HAYS - Fort Hays State picked up its second win of the weekend on Sunday (Sept. 19) by holding off Northwestern Oklahoma State in a non-conference contest. The Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the match, but after the Rangers took set three the Tigers pulled out a tight set four to move to 7-4 on the season. NWOSU dropped to 1-10 overall.

