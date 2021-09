MANKATO — Mankato East football coach Eric Davis has watched the progression in senior quarterback Jacob Eggert. "As a sophomore, your eyes are wide open," Davis said. "As a junior, the game slows down. As a senior, you have so many snaps under your belt, and now you can anticipate what the defense is going to do, not just what the offense is supposed to do.

MANKATO, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO