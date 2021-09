Cole Blaylock rushed for two touchdowns to lead UMS-Wright over T.R. Miller 23-15 on Friday night at Brewton Municipal Stadium. It was a copy-and-paste game plan for the 2021 edition of the Bulldogs: Run No. 14 and play defense. Blaylock scored on touchdown runs of 10 and 24 yards in the first half, and the defense forced three fumbles that led to a 20-7 Bulldog halftime lead.

FOOTBALL ・ 21 HOURS AGO