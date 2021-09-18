CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscle Shoals, AL

Stairway to 7: Muscle Shoals extends win streak vs. Athens

Muscle Shoals remained unbeaten and stretched its win streak against Athens to seven with a 27-13 win over the Golden Eagles in a 6A, Region 8 showdown at Larry McCoy Field. The Trojans (5-0, 3-0 in Region 8) broke open what had been a defensive struggle with three touchdowns in just over seven minutes in the fourth quarter. The host Golden Eagles (3-2, 2-1) were intercepted once, lost a fumble, gave up a long kickoff return after closing the deficit to 7-6. A breakdown by Athens' punting unit led directly to Muscle Shoals' William Owens scoring on an 11-yard run with 4:31 remaining.

