CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Which Arizona Cardinals Should Be in Your Fantasy Football Lineup?

By purplePTSD
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePart Two of this week’s fantasy preview is here, and with it brings a breakdown of the Vikings opponent, the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona’s offense provides numerous problems for a Minnesota defense that may be going into this game extremely banged up. Everson Griffen, Anthony Barr, and Harrison Hand have already been ruled out while the status of Eric Kendricks is still up in the air. Here are some players to start and sit this week on the Cardinals roster.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

DraftKings Sportsbook Arizona Will Double Your Money on Cardinals

DraftKings Sportsbook Arizona is off and running as the Cardinals try to move to 2-0. Betting on the Cardinals was profitable in Week 1 and it’s going to be even easier to win this Sunday. DraftKings Sportsbook Arizona is giving +100 odds on the Cardinals or Vikings to score on...
GAMBLING
fantasydata.com

Arizona Cardinals Depth Chart

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ribs) was listed as a non-practice participant on Wednesday. The Cardinals could just be resting the veteran early in the week, but it's something to watch for on Thursday and Friday ahead of a Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hopkins hasn't gone over 100 yards receiving in either of the first two games in 2021, but he has a healthy line of 10 catches, 137 yards and three touchdowns as quarterback Kyler Murray's favorite target. Assuming he plays, he'll be a locked-in, high-end WR1 play for fantasy managers against a Jaguars defense that shouldn't be able to contain him. If Hopkins sits out, veteran A.J. Green, Christian Kirk and rookie Rondale Moore would likely start in three-receiver sets.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
northwestgeorgianews.com

Fantasy football Week 2 lineups: Start Joe Burrow and sit Saquon Barkley

Let’s talk about a hypothetical person, not me, who has psychological issues when it comes to fantasy. This hypothetical person — again, not me — started Dak Prescott and got a very good game, but guess who was on his bench: Jameis Winston. Winston would’ve put up five 6-point touchdowns...
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Today: The toughest lineup dilemmas for every Week 2 game plus TNF recap

Save your Daniel Jones jokes, because he actually looked great Thursday night. Of course, it wasn't enough for the Giants to actually win, so you can get your Giants jokes in if you need to. Taylor Heinicke did a passable Fitzmagic impersonation/homage with a roller coaster of a game, and it was, all in all, a very entertaining Fantasy game.
NFL
Sporting News

NFL DFS Picks Week 3: Best sleepers, value players for DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football lineups

The first two weeks of the 2021 NFL season has come to a close -- mercifully, for any Lions defenders trying to defend Aaron Jones -- and it’s time to turn the page to Week 3. For NFL DFS players, it’s never too early to start pinpointing sleepers and value plays. Often, the best DraftKings and FanDuel bargains can be found four to five days before Sunday’s first kickoffs, so let's see what the daily fantasy football overseers are giving us to work with this week.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 best Josh Gordon landing spots after NFL reinstatement

The NFL season is officially underway and a new free-agent wide receiver has hit the market. According to Adam Schefter, Josh Gordon has completed his NFL-monitored treatment program and could be reinstated soon. Of course, Gordon must await approval from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before a team can sign the veteran receiver.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
The US Sun

What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?

AARON Rodgers is arguable one of the most popular NFL quarterbacks in the league. When he's not making football headlines he's in the news thanks to his relationship with actress Shailene Woodley. What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?. Born December 2, 1983, Rodgers, 37, is known as an American football...
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
thespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Shares His Prediction For Aaron Rodgers’ Future

If listening was a problem between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers front office this offseason, legendary quarterback Brett Favre believes it’s going to change. The Hall of Fame quarterback is predicting that the Packers will do everything they can to listen to Rodgers moving forward. Rodgers, who wanted...
NFL
The Spun

Former 49ers, Saints LB Has Reportedly Passed Away At 37

Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away at 37. Haralson was a fifth-round pick for the 49ers out of Tennessee in 2006. He played seven seasons for the team before finishing his career with two years in New Orleans. In nine years, Haralson...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy