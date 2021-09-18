Which Arizona Cardinals Should Be in Your Fantasy Football Lineup?

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ribs) was listed as a non-practice participant on Wednesday. The Cardinals could just be resting the veteran early in the week, but it's something to watch for on Thursday and Friday ahead of a Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hopkins hasn't gone over 100 yards receiving in either of the first two games in 2021, but he has a healthy line of 10 catches, 137 yards and three touchdowns as quarterback Kyler Murray's favorite target. Assuming he plays, he'll be a locked-in, high-end WR1 play for fantasy managers against a Jaguars defense that shouldn't be able to contain him. If Hopkins sits out, veteran A.J. Green, Christian Kirk and rookie Rondale Moore would likely start in three-receiver sets.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO