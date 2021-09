For three quarters last Friday night, the Oxford Hornets and Kennett Blue Demons were about as evenly matched as two football teams could be—one team’s big play on offense was balanced out by the other team’s big play on defense. Oxford’s offense picked up more yards through the air, but Kennett’s running attack gained more ground than Oxford’s. The first downs each team had gained were roughly the same. The teams combined for nearly 800 yards of offense and, yes, those yards were divided almost equally. And the score—after 36 hard-fought minutes—was tied, 13-13.

KENNETT TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO