Kelenic 2 HRs off newcomer Heasley, Mariners beat Royals 6-2

Following the injury to Brady Singer, the Royals called up Jon Heasley, the fifth 2018 draft pick to play for the team this year, to make his first start. Seattle scored a pair of runs against Healey in the second and then again in the fourth, putting the Royals in a 4-0 hole. Considering that the offense never really got going, that was pretty much all she wrote. Healey wasn’t terrible, but he did give up quite a few baserunners in his four innings of work. He K’d two and gave up four runs. The Royals scored one run in the sixth and one in the seventh, but they had the opportunity to do so much more in both innings. In the sixth, Andrew Benintendi doinked a two-out RBI single into left field, making it 4-1, but Carlos Santana walked after that, loading the bases. Michael “K” Taylor saw five pitches, swung at none of them, and struck out looking. Following a top half of the seventh where Seattle got an unearned run thanks to Hunter Dozier being incapable of catching a throw at first base.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO