CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Kelenic 2 HRs off newcomer Heasley, Mariners beat Royals 6-2

By DAVID SMALE ~ Associated Press
semoball.com
 7 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Seattle rookie Jarred Kelenic spoiled the major league debut of pitcher Jonathan Heasley by hitting a pair of two-run homers that sent the Mariners over the Kansas City Royals 6-2 Friday night. Kelenic's first multihomer game of his career kept the Mariners 3 1/2 games...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarred Kelenic
Person
Hunter Dozier
Person
Justin Dunn
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Ty France
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
Person
Brad Keller
CBS Philly

Segura 2 HRs, Nola Sharp, Phillies Beat Mets, Win 4th In Row

NEW YORK (AP) — Jean Segura had his first multi-homer game in almost five years and Aaron Nola snapped a nine-start winless streak, leading the surging Philadelphia Phillies over the New York Mets 5-3 Saturday. Bryce Harper drove in two runs to help Philadelphia win its fourth in a row and hurt the Mets’ flickering playoff hopes. The Phillies began the day two games behind Atlanta in the NL East. They stayed 2 1/2 games in back of St. Louis for the second NL wild-card spot. The Mets lost their fifth straight and tied a season high by falling five games under .500. Segura...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#The Kansas City Royals#Ap#Multihomer#The New York Yankees#The Elias Sports Bureau#The 2021 Royals#Triple A
FanSided

Jarred Kelenic is Your Mariners MVP for September 6 – 12

Welcome back for another installment of this year’s weekly Mariners MVPs! Today, we’ll take a look at the recently surging Jarred Kelenic, Seattle’s prized rookie centerfielder. The M’s finished last week with a disappointing 2-4 record after series losses to both the Houston Astros and Arizona Diamondbacks, but Kelenic began to show the promise we’ve been waiting for all season.
MLB
bostonnews.net

Jarred Kelenic slugs pair of homers as Mariners top Royals

Jarred Kelenic hit a pair of two-run home runs as the Seattle Mariners defeated the host Kansas City Royals 6-2 Friday night in the opening game of a three-game series. The Mariners spoiled the major league debut of Royals pitcher Jon Heasley. The Mariners (79-68) kept pace with Boston and...
MLB
Post-Star

Bichette HRs, drives in 5; Ray fans 13 as Jays beat Rays 6-3

TORONTO (AP) — Bo Bichette homered and matched his career-high with five RBIs, Robbie Ray fanned 13 over seven innings to claim the major league strikeout lead and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 Wednesday. Vladimr Guerrero Jr. doubled twice and scored twice, and Teoscar Hernández...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
chatsports.com

Braves Capitalize on Mistakes, Beat Fish 6-2

The 2021 Atlanta Braves have become known for prodigious offensive firepower, but sometimes, a team that hopes to make the postseason has to find another way to win. On Friday, the Braves (75-65) did just that in a 6-2 win over the Miami Marlins (59-82). Atlanta hitters did notch eight...
MLB
chatsports.com

Mariners shrug off bad vibes, triumph 6-2

I’m going to be real with you all: the 48 hours or so leading up to first pitch tonight were the lowest I’d been on the Mariners all season. Faceplanting against the Diamondbacks was bad enough, but Wednesday’s fate of missing a walkoff by a foot and then getting stomped in Manfredball to seal a second series loss against a direct Wild Card competitor? With an off day to stew over it? Absolutely cursed vibes. Whether it was many flushing faint playoff hopes down the drain, a Midwest time zone game throwing people off, or a combination of both, the energy surrounding tonight’s game was tepid at best going in, and a flat top of the first from the offense against Jon Heasley - in his Major League debut - combined with Whit Merrifield and Nicky Lopez grinding out sixteen pitches from Chris Flexen before Salvador Pérez made not one, but two outs didn’t inspire confidence early.
MLB
The Spokesman-Review

Kelenic hits two homers, Mariners beat Royals 6-2 to remain on edge of wildcard race

The Mariners have bounced back time and again during their surprisingly successful season, and they did it again Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri, thanks to outfielder Jarred Kelenic, starter Chris Flexen and relievers Joe Smith and Paul Sewald. Kelenic hit two-run homers in the second and fourth innings, Flexen...
MLB
Yardbarker

Royals lose to Mariners, 6-2

Following the injury to Brady Singer, the Royals called up Jon Heasley, the fifth 2018 draft pick to play for the team this year, to make his first start. Seattle scored a pair of runs against Healey in the second and then again in the fourth, putting the Royals in a 4-0 hole. Considering that the offense never really got going, that was pretty much all she wrote. Healey wasn’t terrible, but he did give up quite a few baserunners in his four innings of work. He K’d two and gave up four runs. The Royals scored one run in the sixth and one in the seventh, but they had the opportunity to do so much more in both innings. In the sixth, Andrew Benintendi doinked a two-out RBI single into left field, making it 4-1, but Carlos Santana walked after that, loading the bases. Michael “K” Taylor saw five pitches, swung at none of them, and struck out looking. Following a top half of the seventh where Seattle got an unearned run thanks to Hunter Dozier being incapable of catching a throw at first base.
MLB
Royals Review

Royals call up Jon Heasley; Brady Singer to the IL

The Royals have called up right-hander Jon Heasley from Double-A Northwest Arkansas and have placed pitcher Brady Singer on the Injured List. The 24-year old Heasley was originally a 13th-round pick by the Royals in 2018 out of Oklahoma State. He pitched in 22 games for the Naturals witha 3.33 ERA and 120 strikeouts and 34 walks in 105 1⁄3 innings pitched. Heasley will make his MLB debut tonight against the Mariners.
MLB
USA Today

Kelenic HR, 2 doubles lead Mariners over Royals 7-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rookie Jarred Kelenic homered, doubled twice and wrapped up his impressive series, leading the Seattle Mariners over the Kansas City Royals 7-1 on Sunday. Kelenic also walked and scored twice as the Mariners remained four games behind Toronto for the second AL wild-card spot. “As...
MLB
MLB

McKenzie burned by Royals' HRs in opener

CLEVELAND -- Maybe Cleveland was due for a game like this against the Royals. After winning 11 straight against their American League Central rival, dating to the second home game of the season, the Tribe was thoroughly thumped, 7-2, in seven innings in Game 1 of a straight doubleheader on Monday afternoon at Progressive Field.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy