If you’re tired of the great debate about what to eat for dinner, stop the tiresome back-and-forth and head on over to American Eat Co. & Market, a Tucson food hall with seven restaurants, a wine and beer bar, a coffee shop, and a juice bar. Even if every member of the family is craving something different, this place has it all – from Sonoran dogs to pizza and all sorts of other mouthwatering eats.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 8 DAYS AGO