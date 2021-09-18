CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Staten Island, NY

Dead whale set to wash ashore on Staten Island

ABCNY
ABCNY
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qdKYR_0bzzsEsU00

People are asked to keep their distance from a dead whale that is expected to wash ashore on Staten Island.

The humpback whale floating at Great Kills Park is between 40 and 50 feet long.

People first noticed the whale on Friday morning.

Several agencies are coordinating their efforts to safely move the whale and figure out why it died.

ALSO READ: Boyfriend of missing LI native issues statement through lawyer

Brian Laundrie's attorney, Steve Bertolino, issued a statement on the disappearance of Gabrielle Petito, 22.

----------

* More Staten Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Pets & Animals
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humpback Whale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
61K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy