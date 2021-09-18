CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Maricopa County, Senate reach agreement to end subpoena fight over routers

By Jerod MacDonald-Evoy
Arizona Mirror
Arizona Mirror
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Phcl_0bzzs1UI00

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors reached an agreement with the Senate over subpoenas issued for routers and digital logs, heading off a fight in the Arizona Supreme Court that could have potentially cost the county hundreds of millions of dollars.

The agreement reached Friday will allow the county to keep its routers out of the hands of the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, which Senate President Karen Fann hired to conduct an “audit” of the county’s 2020 election results, and instead appoints a special master to answer any questions the Senate has related to the routers and related data.

Both sides agreed to hire former Republican Congressman John Shadegg, who will hire between one and three computer technology experts to help him respond to the Senate’s questions.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors also agreed to retract a claim made by the county against the Senate for $2.8 million to replace ballot tabulation machines it’s decommissioning because Fann’s subcontractors, who aren’t accredited to examine such voting equipment, accessed them.

“Is it perfect? Probably not,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Sellers said to the press about the agreement. “But it gets us a step in the right direction.”

Fann and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Warren Petersen subpoenaed the county’s routers, splunk logs and a host of other materials in January for their review of the 2020 general election in Maricopa County. While the county provided nearly 2.1 million ballots, hundreds of ballot tabulation machines and other materials, they withheld the routers and Splunk logs. The supervisors have argued that taking the routers offline would be expensive, would hinder county operations and could jeopardize law enforcement operations and confidential information.

The supervisors again refused to turn over the routers in August, after Fann and Petersen reissued their subpoenas. The audit team said it wanted the routers to determine whether the Elections Department’s tabulation machines were connected to the internet, though the machines themselves would contain any evidence of online connections. An audit the supervisors commissioned earlier in the year showed that the machines weren’t connected to the internet , and that they didn’t send or receive any digital information during the election.

The special master will have the sole authority to hire the team that will answer the Senate’s questions. The appointment of the special master and the agreement also means that the county has complied with the subpoena for passwords and security tokens, which the county did not possess to begin with as they were in the possession of Dominion Voting Systems, the vendor that provides the county’s voting machines.

The agreement also states that the special master’s scope of work will be limited to the routers and Splunk logs in relation to the November 3, 2020 general election and for the time period between October 7, 2020 to November 20, 2020.

A Splunk log refers to a set of data created by software known as Splunk that creates logs of events and tasks that occur over a network in order to monitor security, troubleshoot issues or detect threats.

The special master and his team will not have internet connectivity when conducting searches of the county computer systems, and no copies will be made of any information they observe or review during the course of their work.

The county will also pay for any and all costs for employing the special master and his staff for their work.

If the supervisors had chosen to continue defying the subpoena, that decision could have had a substantial financial cost to the county.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich opined that the Board of Supervisors were violating state law by refusing to comply with the subpoenas. He issued the opinion under a 2016 law, Senate Bill 1487 , which permits any member of the legislature to seek a ruling from the attorney general on whether an action by a city or town violates state law or the Arizona Constitution. Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, filed a complaint against the supervisors in August after they announced that they wouldn’t comply with the latest Senate subpoena.

The supervisors could have appealed Brnovich’s conclusion to the Arizona Supreme Court. If the Supreme Court sided with Brnovich and the county still refused to comply, it would have lost an estimated $676 million in shared tax revenue from the state, which would account for about 42% of the county’s budget for the current fiscal year. During the last fiscal year, the county received more than $700 million in shared revenue.

Simply to appeal, the county would have had to post a bond equal to the past six months’ worth of shared revenue payments from the state, which the county estimates could be about $350 million. If the court ruled in the county’s favor, or if it agreed with Brnovich and the county subsequently complied with the subpoena, it would have gotten the money back.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone railed against the agreement saying it did not “represent a healthy outcome.”

“The failed leadership and agenda based politics have not promoted transparency, they have only deteriorated the democratic process,” Penzone said in a statement. “It sets a precedent that will cause us to pay dearly due to political agendas and a lack of courage and conviction by a few.”

Penzone had threatened to go to court if the supervisors agreed to hand over the routers. Under the agreement, Shadegg and his team will not disclose any non-public information related to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, other law enforcement agencies or the Maricopa County Superior Court.

However, this agreement does not apply to any possible future subpoenas the Senate could issue, according to Supervisor Bill Gates.

The Board of Supervisors has clashed repeatedly with the Senate over the past 10 months over the self-styled audit, battling Fann in court over the subpoenas and repeatedly criticizing the election review as unnecessary, prompted by conspiracy theories and conducted by unqualified, biased individuals.

“We aren’t dealing with rational people here, we really aren’t,” Supervisor Steve Gallardo, the lone Democrat on the board, said before the vote on the agreement. “We are dealing with bullies.”

Gallardo was the sole vote against the agreement, saying that the board will be back in the same place down the road.

“I think that is a misguided policy,” Gallardo said. “We’re not turning over the routers today, but that doesn’t mean there will not be another chance at the apple.”

Audit team leader Doug Logan, the CEO Cyber Ninjas, will present his long-delayed report from his election review to the Senate on Sept. 24.

“We are certainly not giving up our right to take action when the audit report is released next week,” Sellers said before voting yes on the agreement Friday.

The post Maricopa County, Senate reach agreement to end subpoena fight over routers appeared first on Arizona Mirror .

Comments / 11

Sons Of Liberty 21st Century
7d ago

The fix is in. There will be nothing substantial coming out of Shadegg regarding the routers.He actively takes money from Facebook and Hickman's Egg Ranch.

Reply
2
locknload
7d ago

once again they found a way to side step the proof that fraud took place. unbelievable. NEVER trust voting in this country again !

Reply(3)
4
Arizona Mirror

Revised voting rights bill rolled out in U.S. Senate, with Manchin on board

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats on Tuesday unveiled a revamped voting rights bill that would expand voter registration as well as create nonpartisan redistricting committees, but the measure is still likely to face an uphill battle in an evenly divided Senate. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he will bring the legislation to the floor of […] The post Revised voting rights bill rolled out in U.S. Senate, with Manchin on board appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arizona Mirror

Mapmaking begins in earnest as redistricting commission approves grid maps

They’ll change dramatically and give no real indication what the final lines will look like, but the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission has taken the first step toward redrawing the state’s congressional and legislative districts with the approval of a “grid map” that will serve as its starting template. Grid maps allow the commission to wipe […] The post Mapmaking begins in earnest as redistricting commission approves grid maps appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Hobbs moves to count out-of-precinct ballots in new procedures manual

Having your entire ballot thrown out because you voted in the wrong precinct would largely become a thing of the past under a new proposal by Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs — but only if she can convince Republican political rivals Gov. Doug Ducey and Attorney General Mark Brnovich to sign off on it. […] The post Hobbs moves to count out-of-precinct ballots in new procedures manual appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Arizona Mirror

How the House reconciliation bill scraps Resolution Copper mine in Oak Flat

Proposals targeting specific areas for conservation in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and federal waters off Louisiana’s coast made their way into the gigantic budget reconciliation bill that Democrats are moving through Congress. The portion of the $3.5 trillion package approved on a party-line vote by the House Natural Resources Committee last week includes nationwide measures […] The post How the House reconciliation bill scraps Resolution Copper mine in Oak Flat appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Republicans blast vaccine mandate, vow legal action, while Dems support Biden’s policy

Reactions to President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 vaccine mandate fell sharply along partisan lines in Arizona, with outraged Republicans demanding legal action against what they deemed a tyrannical policy and Democrats, though largely quieter, supportive of the policy. Gov. Doug Ducey, who has blocked schools and local officials from imposing vaccine and mask mandates in […] The post Arizona Republicans blast vaccine mandate, vow legal action, while Dems support Biden’s policy appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

AZ Dems, youth call for historic pathway to citizenship package

Democratic elected officials from the Arizona legislature, the City of Phoenix and the Tempe Union High School district are urging President Joe Biden and Congressional leaders to pass legislation to secure a path to citizenship for millions of undocumented residents.  The push from the Arizona legislators, city council members and school board representatives comes as […] The post AZ Dems, youth call for historic pathway to citizenship package appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Anger is the only reasonable response to COVID obstructionists

We were willing to debate the efficacy of masks. We agreed there should be balance between lockdown measures and economic interests. We patiently accumulated evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. We kept our cool through every quack remedy and grifter treatment. We offered guidance to the confused and correctives to the misinformed. We […] The post Anger is the only reasonable response to COVID obstructionists appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Arizona Mirror

COVID-19 vaccines or weekly tests to be mandated for millions of U.S. workers

WASHINGTON — More than 80 million employees of private businesses in the U.S. will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing as part of the Biden administration’s latest strategy for combating the still-surging coronavirus pandemic. The upcoming vaccine rule for companies with at least 100 employees is one plank of an […] The post COVID-19 vaccines or weekly tests to be mandated for millions of U.S. workers appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABOUT

The Arizona Mirror is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policy with the people it affects and bringing a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. We strive to tell untold stories; amplify the voices of Arizonans whose stories are unheard; shine a light on the relationships between people, power and policy; hold public officials to account; and provide a platform for progressive opinions. We view news as a vital community service, and are supported by the generosity of those who believe an informed Arizona is a better Arizona. We have no paywalls, no subscription fees. Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Mirror retains full editorial independence.

 https://www.azmirror.com

