(Guthrie Center) Three weeks into the season ACGC is 3-0. They are #1 in Class 1A in rushing touchdowns and rushing yards, 3rd in total touchdowns, and 4th in offensive yards. The Chargers have a lot to be proud of this season. The thing coach Cody Matthewson is most happy about is that zero in the loss column. “That’s obviously where everybody hopes to be at or wants to be at is winning the games that are in front of you. I’m most pleased about our depth and ability to have a lot of guys rotating in and not having any drop off in production. Especially on our defensive line. We are running a three man front and have a seven player rotation.”

FOOTBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO