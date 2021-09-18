CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alameda County, CA

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, North Bay Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-19 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-21 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range; North Bay Mountains Gusty Offshore Winds and Drying Conditions Sunday Night through Tuesday Morning .A rapid shift towards gusty offshore winds and drier conditions will occur from Sunday night through Tuesday that will impact the interior North and East Bay hills above 1000 feet. These drying conditions and gusty offshore winds, in conjunction with near to record dry fuels across the interior, will result in an increased risk of critical fire weather concerns for the specified locations that see little or no rain this weekend. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING FOR GUSTY OFFSHORE WINDS FOR NORTH AND EAST BAY MOUNTAIN ZONES 507 AND 511 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 507 North Bay Mountains and Fire Weather Zone 511 East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range. * TIMING...11 PM Sunday night to 11 AM Tuesday morning. Initial burst of gusty offshore winds Sunday night to mid morning Monday. Drier conditions but lighter winds Monday daytime. Second shot of gusty offshore winds and drier conditions Monday night into Tuesday. * WINDS...North 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Local gusts possible up to 50 mph over the highest peaks in Napa County and interior Sonoma County. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fire starts would likely see rapid spread due to dry fuels, low humidity and gusty winds in areas that do not receive wetting rains over the weekend.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

5 things to know about coronavirus booster shots

(CNN) — Booster shots are here, after much hoopla from the White House and a great deal of discussion and consideration from the teams of doctors and other experts who advise the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2 million...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Contra Costa County, CA
County
Napa County, CA
County
Alameda County, CA
County
Marin County, CA
County
Sonoma County, CA
County
Santa Clara County, CA
County
Stanislaus County, CA
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

California utility charged with manslaughter in wildfire that killed 4

A California utility company has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a wildfire that killed four people last year, state prosecutors said Friday. Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett announced the charge against Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) in a news conference ahead of the one-year anniversary of the start of the fire in question.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Gabby Petito homicide: For Dog the Bounty Hunter, search for Brian Laundrie is personal

FIRST ON FOX: Dog the Bounty Hunter arrived at Brian Laundrie’s parents’ home Saturday, knocked on the door and met silence – but he’s already picked up a scent. "The reason I went to Mr. [Christopher] Laundrie is I carry a reputation with me," he told Fox News Digital moments later. "The reputation is, ‘He gives you a second chance. He’s gonna get you, but he gives you a second chance.’"
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Bay#North Bay#Mountains#Fire Weather Watch
Fox News

Witness: Taliban hang dead body in Afghan city’s main square

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane in the main square of Herat in western Afghanistan, a witness said Saturday, in a gruesome display that signaled a return to the Taliban’s brutal ways. Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the side of...
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy