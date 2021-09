The reality show star got off with a warning, after he skipped out on his probation, narrowly avoiding a month in jail. Jersey Shore alum Ronnie Ortiz-Magro could’ve been in big trouble for violating his probation due to a domestic violence arrest, but a Los Angeles judge let him go with a lesser punishment than jail time on Friday September 17. The 35-year-old star could’ve faced 30 days in jail for violation, but instead he was ordered to attend 26 parenting and a three-year protection order for his ex Saffire Matos, who he was involved in alleged incident with, via TMZ.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO