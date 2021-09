Musician Grimes said her 16-month-old son, X Æ A-Xii, can "sense" that she does not like being called "mother." Instead, X calls her by her first name. Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, and her boyfriend, tech billionaire Elon Musk, welcomed X in May 2020. Last year, Grimes said X was into "radical art" and she believes babies have taste in art at an early age.

