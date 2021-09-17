The stigma extends to treatment for mental health, too
Regarding Steven Petrow's Sept. 14 Health & Science essay, "Words about mental health can stigmatize":. Stigma does thwart treatment. But the real problem is that the treatment itself is negatively viewed. Individuals in crisis are physically forced without consent to take medication in private and public psychiatric facilities across the country. We must also comply with treatment and medications with little to no engagement on important decisions such as cost and medication side effects.
