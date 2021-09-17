The stigma extends to treatment for mental health, too

County sheriffs told Oklahoma lawmakers during an interim study they need them to do more to improve the state’s mental health system. Sheriff Vic Regalado described the Tulsa County Jail’s tiered mental health pods and other recent local efforts designed to keep people in need of treatment out of the criminal justice system. Regalado said law enforcement has come a long way since he started with Tulsa Police in the 1990s, telling lawmakers police called to deal with a person threatening suicide in those days were probably just as likely to scare them into pulling the trigger as into putting down a gun.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO