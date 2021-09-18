CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NLL football roundup: Powers’ TD lifts Bowling Green to win over Springfield

BOWLING GREEN — Nick Powers scored from six yards out in the fourth quarter to lift Bowling Green to a 21-14 home win over Springfield in a Northern Lakes League football game on Friday night.

Powers added another 6-yard TD run to open the scoring in the first quarter. Kadin Shank scored the other Bobcats’ touchdown on a 10-yard rush.

Brandon Langston scored on runs of 10 and 76 yards for Springfield.

■ ANTHONY WAYNE 48, SOUTHVIEW 0

Joe Caswell rushed for three touchdowns and caught another as Anthony Wayne won big on the road.

The Generals (3-2, 2-0 NLL) rushed for 289 yards as a team with Caswell scoring on runs of 8, 67, and 1 yards. Caswell also caught a 39-yard TD from Cam Swiger.

Swiger finished 6 of 10 for 93 yards passing. Ryan Robertson scored on a 43-yard run, Grant Kinnee added a 2-yard TD run, and Chase Saneholtz scored on a 3-yard run.

Southview (2-3, 1-1) managed just 188 total yards.

■ PERRYSBURG 28, NAPOLEON 0

TJ Takats passed for 194 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another score in Perrysburg’s home victory.

Takats found Kanyon Gagich for a 19-yard touchdown and hit Jack Borer on a 24-yard score. Takats also scored on a 1-yard run.

Connor Walendzak rushed 19 times for 98 yards and a 19-yard TD for the Yellow Jackets (3-2, 2-0 NLL).

Napoleon (0-5, 0-2) had just 113 yards of total offense.

