Amazon jumps into the vinyl business

By 5 Magazine
5mag.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf being bumped by Sony’s Record Store Day kitsch wasn’t bad enough, vinyl labels may have another competitor for runs on the handful of available record presses: Amazon has gotten into the vinyl business. Amazon launched their “Vinyl of the Month Club” this summer. For a monthly fee of $24.99,...

