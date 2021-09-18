CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harvey, ND

Hornets Roll Past Cardinals 34-6

By Kyle Hewitt
newsdakota.com
 7 days ago

Harvey, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—-The Harvey-Wells County (HWC) Hornets scored the first 34 points of the game & held the Cardinals number 1 offense scoreless. Carrington scored with 2:18 to play with there JV team on the field for their only points of the night. The Hornets set the tone early on offense scoring on there second offensive snap as starting quarterback Isaac Friese connected with Alex Erickson on a 86 yard touchdown pass. Friese connected with Erickson late in the first half with a 27 yard touchdown score as well. Overall Friese went 12-22 for 233 yards and 3 touchdown passes (all in the first half). Erickson was the leader in receiving yards with 138 yards on 4 catches (all in the first half). Madden Thorson added 5 receptions for 79 yards including a 25 yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. Carson Mertz was the leading rusher for the Hornets racking up 113 yards on 12 carries including an 8 yard score in the third quarter. Friese added 33 yards rushing on 6 carries and Thorson add 10 yards on 2 carries including a 9 yard touchdown in the third quarter.

www.newsdakota.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

5 things to know about coronavirus booster shots

(CNN) — Booster shots are here, after much hoopla from the White House and a great deal of discussion and consideration from the teams of doctors and other experts who advise the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2 million...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carrington, ND
City
Harvey, ND
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

California utility charged with manslaughter in wildfire that killed 4

A California utility company has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a wildfire that killed four people last year, state prosecutors said Friday. Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett announced the charge against Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) in a news conference ahead of the one-year anniversary of the start of the fire in question.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Gabby Petito homicide: For Dog the Bounty Hunter, search for Brian Laundrie is personal

FIRST ON FOX: Dog the Bounty Hunter arrived at Brian Laundrie’s parents’ home Saturday, knocked on the door and met silence – but he’s already picked up a scent. "The reason I went to Mr. [Christopher] Laundrie is I carry a reputation with me," he told Fox News Digital moments later. "The reputation is, ‘He gives you a second chance. He’s gonna get you, but he gives you a second chance.’"
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Hwc
Fox News

Witness: Taliban hang dead body in Afghan city’s main square

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane in the main square of Herat in western Afghanistan, a witness said Saturday, in a gruesome display that signaled a return to the Taliban’s brutal ways. Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the side of...
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy