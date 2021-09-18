Hornets Roll Past Cardinals 34-6

Harvey, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—-The Harvey-Wells County (HWC) Hornets scored the first 34 points of the game & held the Cardinals number 1 offense scoreless. Carrington scored with 2:18 to play with there JV team on the field for their only points of the night. The Hornets set the tone early on offense scoring on there second offensive snap as starting quarterback Isaac Friese connected with Alex Erickson on a 86 yard touchdown pass. Friese connected with Erickson late in the first half with a 27 yard touchdown score as well. Overall Friese went 12-22 for 233 yards and 3 touchdown passes (all in the first half). Erickson was the leader in receiving yards with 138 yards on 4 catches (all in the first half). Madden Thorson added 5 receptions for 79 yards including a 25 yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. Carson Mertz was the leading rusher for the Hornets racking up 113 yards on 12 carries including an 8 yard score in the third quarter. Friese added 33 yards rushing on 6 carries and Thorson add 10 yards on 2 carries including a 9 yard touchdown in the third quarter.