Draper family: Airbnb no help after someone listed their home as a rental and guests started showing up
Draper resident Covy Petersen says her house was listed on Airbnb without her knowledge or permission. (KSL-TV) DRAPER — Airbnb is wildly popular, as over 4 million hosts use the home-sharing site to provide travelers a place to crash. But when two guests landed on a doorstep in Draper, it caused a big problem for the homeowners because they didn't put their house on Airbnb — someone else did.www.ksl.com
