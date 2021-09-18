CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draper, UT

Draper family: Airbnb no help after someone listed their home as a rental and guests started showing up

Cover picture for the articleDraper resident Covy Petersen says her house was listed on Airbnb without her knowledge or permission. (KSL-TV) DRAPER — Airbnb is wildly popular, as over 4 million hosts use the home-sharing site to provide travelers a place to crash. But when two guests landed on a doorstep in Draper, it caused a big problem for the homeowners because they didn't put their house on Airbnb — someone else did.

