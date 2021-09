Gladwin got another dominant performance from their offense last Friday night when they defeated Harrison 48-0. The Hornets came into the game having surrendered only 10 points in their first two games, victories over St. Charles and Farwell, the Flying G’s had 27 points by halftime. But as impressive as that is it’s the Gladwin defense that is getting my attention.

