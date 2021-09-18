1 Blue Jays Shutout Watford City, Improve to 4-0

WATFORD CITY, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The #1 ranked Jamestown High School football team hit the road on Friday night and took it to Watford City as the Blue Jays cruised past the Wolves, 41-0. The rushing attack for Jamestown got started early in the first half as the Blue Jays rushed for 269 yards in the half while allowing just 10 total yards of offense to Watford City. Jamestown took a 34-0 lead into the halftime break and pitched its first shutout of the season defensively.