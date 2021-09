Go Sherlock when you visit Anvil Bar & Refuge. The best way to sample the bar’s libations, which spurred the city’s ongoing enthusiasm for craft cocktails, is by unraveling just how unique and mysterious they are. You’ll be handed a beverage menu as soon as you enter but if you truly want to be one with the drink, we suggest not poring over the spellbinding ingredients in this selection or that. Choose on its name alone and let your palate solve the cocktail’s secrets like Columbo chasing clues. Is that honeysuckle, you’ll wonder? That’s cucumber and mint, for sure — book ‘em, Danno. Once your glass is drained — and trust us, it won’t be long — you can return to the menu to see if you guessed right.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO