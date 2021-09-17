CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

What challenges are N.C. community colleges facing? Board dives into strategic plan

By Anna Pogarcic
ednc.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe State Board of Community Colleges spent Sept. 15-16 laying out their vision for the system’s future. And now there’s a new leader in charge of seeing it through. Burr Sullivan was elected as the new chair of the Board on Friday. In a 11-8 vote, members chose him over Lisa Estep, who was recently reappointed to the Board. Sullivan will finish out the term of former chair Breeden Blackwell, whose tenure on the Board ended this month.

www.ednc.org

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

3 dead in Amtrak train derailment in Montana

At least three people were killed and multiple others were injured when an Amtrak train derailed in remote northern Montana on Saturday, sending several cars toppling over, authorities said. Eight cars on the train, Empire Builder 7/27, which was headed from Chicago to Seattle, derailed just before 4 p.m. local...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Senate Bill#Census Data#Board#Unc#Swot#House#The Career Coach Program

Comments / 0

Community Policy