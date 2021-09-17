What challenges are N.C. community colleges facing? Board dives into strategic plan

The State Board of Community Colleges spent Sept. 15-16 laying out their vision for the system’s future. And now there’s a new leader in charge of seeing it through. Burr Sullivan was elected as the new chair of the Board on Friday. In a 11-8 vote, members chose him over Lisa Estep, who was recently reappointed to the Board. Sullivan will finish out the term of former chair Breeden Blackwell, whose tenure on the Board ended this month.