Tallahassee Woman Arrested In Murder-For-Hire Plot

From the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Florida. The complaint alleges that between on or about June 17, 2021, and on or about September 16, 2021, in the Northern District of Florida, Buselli did knowingly and intentionally use or cause another to use the mail or any facility of interstate commerce with the intent that a murder be committed in violation of the laws of the State of Florida, as consideration for the receipt of, or as consideration for a promise or agreement to pay anything of pecuniary value.