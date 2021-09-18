Castillo outdoes Buehler, Reds end Dodgers’ win streak at 6

—— Walker Buehler started well, not allowing a RISP over his first four innings, but things quickly went downhill in the 5th. Facing probably the two worst hitters in the Reds lineup, Buehler allowed a lead-off double to old friend Kyle Farmer and a single to Tucker Barnhart to put the Reds up 1-0. The 6th saw further trouble as back-to-back singles were cashed in by another double from Farmer that drove in both runners and increased the lead to 3-0.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO