On Sept. 19, the Anaheim Ducks faced off against the Colorado Avalanche as part of this year’s rookie showcase tournament. For fans, their joy of hockey being back was quickly overshadowed by fear when the Ducks’ top prospect, Trevor Zegras, got injured early in the game. After ultimately being cleared of injuries, this led to speculation on why top prospects are suiting up for these games and if Anaheim should rethink the importance of this tournament.

