Public Health

Over 660K flags on National Mall mark COVID deaths

Times-Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn art exhibit has opened on the National Mall, featuring more than 660,000 white flags to mark the scale of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. (Sept. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/2c52b9dbae284021a88020752308be94.

WSAV-TV

Mortician concerned over COVID-19 deaths

CONWAY, S.C (WBTW) — As doctors battle the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, local morticians have also been keeping busy with COVID-19 deaths. George Williams, a Black mortician in Conway, said he’s worried about dying from the virus, due to the rise in COVID-19 deaths he’s seeing in his community. “I’ve...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CultureMap Dallas

Texas outpaces the nation for COVID-19 deaths, Washington Post study shows

A new data analysis puts Texas’ COVID-19 death toll in a harsh light. The analysis of federal data, published September 15 by The Washington Post, shows 1 in 490 Texans have died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. By no means is that the worst death rate among the states — that dubious distinction goes to Mississippi and New Jersey, each at 1 in 330. But the Texas rate is slightly worse than the national rate of 1 in 500. Hawaii and Vermont boast the lowest rates: 1 in 2,100.
TEXAS STATE
newsandguts.com

Massive Art Project Honoring COVID-19 Victims Installed on The National Mall

An artist and a team of volunteers have begun planting nearly 700,000 white flags on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. to commemorate the American lives lost to COVID-19 (watch above). “When numbers get so large, it becomes difficult to really understand them,” artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg told Reuters. “So...
VISUAL ART
washingtoninformer.com

Maryland Marks 10,000th COVID Death Since Start of Pandemic

Maryland on Thursday recorded its 10,000th coronavirus-related death since the outset of the pandemic last year — a grim reminder of the ongoing carnage even as the state’s metrics trend upward. The state health department reported 21 new deaths Thursday, putting the toll at 10,011. Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday...
MARYLAND STATE
Washingtonian.com

Hundreds of Thousands of Flags on the National Mall Will Commemorate American Lives Lost to Covid

More than 660,000 white flags are in the process of being planted across 20 acres of the National Mall over the course of two weeks to represent the number of US lives lost to Covid. The current toll is currently just over 664,000—or, as of Wednesday morning, one in every 500 people. The project, by artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg, is called In America: Remember.
WASHINGTON, DC
Health
Politics
Arts
Public Health
Youtube
Instagram
Coronavirus
ourcommunitynow.com

Massive Exhibit at National Mall Pays Tribute to 660,000 Lives Lost to COVID-19

In America: Remember will be on display from September 17 to October 3. If you were in D.C. this weekend, you may have spotted a sea of white flags across the National Mall. It's a moving sight to behold, and one that is impossible to miss. It turns out it's an interactive exhibit to remember the lives of those lost to the Coronavirus pandemic, and the artist behind it wants no one to forget the toll of human loss.
HOMELESS
wdac.com

Maryland Marks 10K Deaths From COVID-19

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Gov. Larry Hogan has directed flags in Maryland to fly at half-staff in remembrance of more than 10,000 state residents who have died from COVID-19. The state reported this morning that 21 more Maryland residents have died from the virus. That brings the total number of confirmed deaths to 10,011 over the last 19 months. Hogan says in a statement that more people are getting vaccinated each day, but that the virus remains a significant threat to the vulnerable. The state reports that there have been 1,330 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24-hour period.
MARYLAND STATE
WOOD

‘People are dying’: ArtPrize prayer flag marks lives taken by COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 650,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19. An ArtPrize artist has memorialized every single one. On Christmas Eve 2020, Kym Nicolas’ house was quiet. Only she and her husband were there, foregoing any parties because of COVID-19. She had been paying attention to the ongoing pandemic on the news, along with all the turmoil and arguing that came with it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS

