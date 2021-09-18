CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcastle United 1-1 Leeds United: Allan Saint-Maximin equaliser eases pressure on Steve Bruce

By BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllan Saint-Maximin's fine equaliser lifted the pressure on Newcastle boss Steve Bruce as his side earned a point against Leeds. After a week when Bruce had to defend his position following further criticism from fans, the mood turned ugly inside a packed St James' Park when Raphinha cut in from the right and sent his cross into the far corner of Karl Darlow's goal after 13 minutes.

