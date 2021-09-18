CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Harbor, OH

High school football roundup: Witter, Oak Harbor rip Bowsher

By The Blade
 13 days ago

OAK HARBOR, Ohio — Oak Harbor’s Dalton Witter ran for two first quarter touchdowns as the Rockets defeated Bowsher 50-15 on Friday night in a nonconference football game.

Witter rushed for scores of 31 and 35 yards and totaled 121 yards on nine carries with three touchdowns in the game.

The Rockets’ Caiden Lippus rushed for 63 yards on four attempts.

In the first quarter, Bowsher’s Xavier Bailey scooped up a fumble and returned it for a 47-yard touchdown.

Marcash Johnson led the Blue Racers in rushing yards (39) and tied with Victor Reed for carries (4). Reed totaled 34 rushing yards on four attempts.


TAAC

WEST UNITY, Ohio — Ottawa Hills put up 42 points in the first half en route to topping Hilltop 49-0 in a Toledo Area Athletic Conference game.

Reddick Pillarelli and Blake Gnepper each had two touchdown runs for the Green Bears (4-1, 1-0 TAAC). Pillarelli led with 48 rushing yards, while Gnepper had 26 yards — each tallying four carries.

Ottawa Hills quarterback Chase Miller threw for 99 yards and two TDs in the first quarter on 3-of-3 passing. Ben Burke caught a 54-yard touchdown pass and A.J. George had a 25-yard scoring strike.

The Green Bears forced four turnovers, three interceptions, and outgained the Cadets 187-64 on the evening.

Northern 8

Jacob Michalski rushed 14 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns as Toledo Christian cruised to a 48-16 road win over Stryker in a Norther 8 league game.

Michalski scored on runs of 47 and 29 yards.

Charlie Duck scored on a 19-yard run and found Dawson Cavazos on a 10-yard TD connection. Kalon Butler added a 2-yard TD run for the Eagles (3-1) and Karter Koester returned an interception 15 yards for a score.

Jacob Caldwell found Mateo Villanueva for a 4-yard touchdown pass for Stryker (1-1) and Levi Barnum scored on a 2-yard run for the team’s other score.

#High School Football#American Football#The Blue Racers#Reed#Taac West Unity#Area Athletic Conference#The Green Bears#Cadets#Christian#Eagles
