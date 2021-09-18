Kyle Boddy, Cincinnati Reds parting ways

“They f*@$in’ suck. I’m turning it off,” my dad, a lifelong White Sox fan says in one of his 20+ texts to me during games. Watching the games together via text is a lot like being on White Sox Twitter; there’s a lot of swearing, and the histrionics are laughably outrageous. He doesn’t believe what he’s saying, and neither do I — it’s our way of joking, and maybe it’s the way that most of our parents without a therapist deal with frustration. The surrender to loss is in good fun, especially if the team is doing well. At the beginning of the season, if the White Sox lose a game, we say, “Go Bears!” in facetious resignation of the entire season.

