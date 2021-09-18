CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Kyle Boddy, Cincinnati Reds parting ways

By Lone Star Ball
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMLB Rumors: Kyle Boddy, founder of Driveline Baseball, and the Cincinnati Reds are parting ways, per a press release issued by Boddy today. Boddy was hired in October, 2019, as the Director of Pitching Initiatives by the Cincinnati Reds after establishing Driveline as a go-to destination for pitchers. Boddy’s work with biomechanics and cutting edge analytic systems got results from a number of pitchers who were able to add velocity and improve their stuff as a result of working with Driveline.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Nolan Arenado expresses “love” for St. Louis Cardinals

Once again, Nolan Arenado expressed his love for the St. Louis Cardinals. There are no indications that Nolan Arenado will opt out of his contract after the 2021 season. But the question of whether he will do so following after the 2022 season looms as a realistic possibility if the St. Louis Cardinals are not contending for a World Series.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
chatsports.com

Reds DFA Brad Brach, activate Kyle Farmer from paternity list

The Cincinnati Reds have designated reliever Brad Brach for assignment and activated infielder Kyle Farmer from the paternity list. Brad Brach just returned from the injured list a week ago. Things hadn’t gone well for him prior to landing on the injured list, and they didn’t go any better for him once he returned.
MLB
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Kyle Schwarber, Alex Cora, Connor Seabold

Being in Chicago for the first time since the trade, Kyle Schwarber reflects on his time in that city, for the other team of course, and what he has learned since leaving. (Sahadev Sharma; The Athletic) Alex Cora is staying mum on Hunter Renfroe’s claim that MLB asked the Red...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driveline Baseball#The Cincinnati Reds#Pitching Initiatives#The Texas Rangers
South Side Sox

The Chicago Black & White Sox

“They f*@$in’ suck. I’m turning it off,” my dad, a lifelong White Sox fan says in one of his 20+ texts to me during games. Watching the games together via text is a lot like being on White Sox Twitter; there’s a lot of swearing, and the histrionics are laughably outrageous. He doesn’t believe what he’s saying, and neither do I — it’s our way of joking, and maybe it’s the way that most of our parents without a therapist deal with frustration. The surrender to loss is in good fun, especially if the team is doing well. At the beginning of the season, if the White Sox lose a game, we say, “Go Bears!” in facetious resignation of the entire season.
MLB
Sentinel & Enterprise

Kyle Schwarber’s error proves costly as Red Sox fall to Mariners

No matter how much they work on it, or how much Alex Cora preaches its importance, the Red Sox’ defense seems to always find a way to haunt them. On Monday night in Seattle, the pattern continued. This time, it was an error from Kyle Schwarber that proved to be...
MLB
NESN

Red Sox Vs. Mariners Lineups: Kyle Schwarber Sits Amid Slump

Should Patriots Consider Backfield Change After Rookie's Rough Debut?. After dropping the series opener to the Seattle Mariners on Monday, the Red Sox are back at it on Tuesday. They’ll be doing so without Kyle Schwarber, who is sitting this one out. In his pregame press conference, Boston manager Alex...
MLB
On3.com

KSReds: Cincinnati Reds Lose 7th Straight Series

The Cincinnati Reds continue to slide at the wrong time. After squeaking out a 1-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday afternoon, the Reds avoided the sweep but still lost two out of three games at PNC Park. That marks seven consecutive series losses. Sweating out 1-0 wins against the worst team in baseball to avoid a sweep is not how Reds fans envisioned spending their afternoon on September 16th.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Red Reporter

The Cincinnati Reds have won a September baseball game

Tyler Mahle continued his road brilliance on Thursday, and it helped the Cincinnati Reds eek out a win in a lost series in Pittsburgh. There are certainly many, many ‘grand scheme’ issues that are in play here at the moment, but this is a game recap only, so I suppose we’ll focus on a positive while it’s in front of us.
MLB
Red Reporter

Teams with better records than the Cincinnati Reds

There’s a quote in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off that says that life moves pretty fast, and if you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you’ll never be the Sausage King of Chicago. This is it! This season is supposed to be a big part of the sausage coronation...
MLB
FanSided

Boston Red Sox: Kyle Schwarber, Sox bats clutch at the right moment

Every time you count these Boston Red Sox out, they battle back and win a game that has you feeling optimistic again. They did it in the finale against the Seattle Mariners with solid bullpen pitching and some clutch Kyle Schwarber magic in extra innings. If Covid-19 can’t hold this...
MLB
chatsports.com

Reds notes: What will the Cincinnati Reds outfield look like this week?

When Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jesse Winker took a swing in the eighth inning of Friday night’s win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, a few Reds coaches on the bench could tell that he wasn’t at full strength. Winker was playing in his first game back off the injured list. He...
MLB
chatsports.com

Red Sox deadline approach vindicated by Bobby Dalbec, Kyle Schwarber

BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 5: Bobby Dalbec #29 and Kyle Schwarber #18 of the Boston Red Sox walk off the field during the fourth inning of a game against the Cleveland Indians on September 5, 2021 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) The...
MLB
chatsports.com

Daily Red Sox Links: Kyle Schwarber, Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi

This is not breaking any news to anyone who’s been paying even a little bit of attention, but the Red Sox have some problems on defense. And as Sean McAdam writes, it could prove to be a fatal flaw. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal) On Monday, it was an error...
MLB
bleachernation.com

Kyle Hendricks’s Three-Part Season and Uncharacteristic Wildness Last Night

We’re so close to the end of the season that I am not gonna go TOO deep into trying to resolve whatever was plaguing Kyle Hendricks this year. That’s coming. For today, though, I just wanted to acknowledge how rough he was last night, how rough he’s been lately, and how perfectly streaky his season has been. Meghan Montemurro sums up the last part rather well, actually:
MLB
chatsports.com

Reasons to still be hopeful in the 2021 Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds have been playing poorly for nearly a month. Since completing a four game sweep of the Marlins on August 22, the Reds are 8-16. Despite the poor play, the Reds continued to have control or be just below the second wild card spot for weeks, but it caught up quickly with the Reds this past week. The Cardinals out of nowhere went 6-0 at the Mets and against the Padres to take a commanding 3.0 game lead on Cincinnati with two weeks left.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy