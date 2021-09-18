Kyle Boddy, Cincinnati Reds parting ways
MLB Rumors: Kyle Boddy, founder of Driveline Baseball, and the Cincinnati Reds are parting ways, per a press release issued by Boddy today. Boddy was hired in October, 2019, as the Director of Pitching Initiatives by the Cincinnati Reds after establishing Driveline as a go-to destination for pitchers. Boddy’s work with biomechanics and cutting edge analytic systems got results from a number of pitchers who were able to add velocity and improve their stuff as a result of working with Driveline.www.chatsports.com
