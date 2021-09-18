LHS tennis begins postseason at regional tourney

The Laramie High tennis teams began the postseason Friday at the Wyoming Class 4A South Conference Regional Tournament at various locations in Cheyenne.

Tournament matches were played at the schools of Cheyenne East, Central and South as well as Holiday Park and the Cheyenne Country Club. Today’s regional championship matches and consolation finals will all be played at East starting at 8:30 a.m.

Eight of the 10 total Laramie spots will be playing today with four Plainsmen spots and one Lady Plainsmen spot in championship matches and three Lady Plainsmen spots in consolation finals. Team scores will be tabulated at the end of the tournament.

LHS freshman Paulo Mellizo won both his matches to advance to the No. 2 singles championship final to face South’s Nikolas Lock. Mellizo beat Rawlins’ Griffin Searle 6-1, 6-1 and Central’s Jackson Cook, 7-6, 6-2.

All three Plainsmen doubles teams will be in the championship final.

At No. 1, LHS seniors Sam Alexander and Marcos Johnson-Noya beat the doubles team from East 6-2, 6-0 and came back to beat Central 5-7, 6-3, 6-4. Alexander and Marcos will face the Green River team of Friel and Tirrell (first names unavailable).

At No. 2, LHS seniors Declan O’Connor and Kyler Russow beat the East team 6-2, 6-1 and the South team 7-5, 6-1 to advance to play the Green River team of Findlow and Wendel.

At No. 3, LHS senior Gage Hepworth and junior Gavin Baker advanced with wins against Torrington 6-0, 6-0 and Green River 2-6, 7-6, 6-2 to play the Central team of Villalobos-Alvarado and Ellison in the championship match.

For the Lady Plainsmen, the No. 2 doubles team of seniors Abby Kersey and Cassy Wulff beat the teams from Rock Springs 6-2, 6-1 and East in thrilling fashion 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 to advance to the championship. Kersey and Wulff will play the Central team of Tempel and Tyler.

Also playing today for the consolation finals for the Lady Plainsmen are senior Lina Woelk at No. 1 singles, sophomore Mia Wallhead at No. 2 singles, and the No. 1 doubles team of senior Morgan Moore and junior Ruby Dorrell.