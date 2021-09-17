Get these deals on HBO Max, Showtime, and Plex Pass subscriptions before they expire

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
There are currently a few notable deals on streaming services available. The ad-free plan for HBO Max is on sale for $7.49/month for the first 6 months. That’s 50% off the regular price of $14.99. This offer is likely an attempt to keep all the Prime Video Channel customers subscribed, since they just lost service earlier this week. The deal is for new or returning subscribers, but cannot be used by existing subscribers, and it ends Sept. 26. If you’re a Prime member, you can get 2 months of Showtime for $0.99/month through Prime Video Channels. That’s 90% off the regular price of $10.99/month. That offer ends on Sept. 19. Alternatively, you can subscribe through Showtime directly to get 6 months for $4.99/month when you use promocode MMANUTS when you sign up. Lastly, Plex is offering 20% off a Lifetime Plex Pass when you use promocode PLEXLIKEAPRO. That brings the one-time cost down from $119.99 to $95.99. This deal ends tonight at midnight.

