Hattiesburg, MS

Steak night

By Robert St. John
leader-call.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI had a very long, storied and notorious college career, but I ended up right back where I was born, in Hattiesburg, as a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi. I started my freshman year at Mississippi State University way back in 1979. In between Mississippi State and Southern Miss, I attended William Carey University, Belhaven College, Hinds Junior College, Jones Junior College and the Chemical Dependency Unit at Baptist Hospital in Jackson (which is where — at 21-years old — I finally straightened my life out and got serious about school).

