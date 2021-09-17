KidShow Makes September Debut at Great Lakes Mall on September 25 & 26

MENTOR, OHIO – The time of year may be different, as the KidShow is typically in late March, but the September 25 & 26 event will not fall short of the fun, activities and resources available at this two-day free event! The event location has always been the Great Lakes Mall, selected by local Mentor company, ProMark Enterprises, Inc. who owns and produces the KidShow. “I chose to rent the mall as the event venue due to space, ample parking and the fact that it is a public facility which means it’s free for all to attend, states KidShow owner, Patty Perry. Now in its 22nd year, that original choice has proven to be a good one! If you have not attended the KidShow, be ready for a mall takeover of exhibitors, activity stations, costume characters, giveaways, prizes, family fun and entertainment.