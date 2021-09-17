CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

KidShow Makes September Debut at Great Lakes Mall on September 25 & 26

By Lake News
elakenews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENTOR, OHIO – The time of year may be different, as the KidShow is typically in late March, but the September 25 & 26 event will not fall short of the fun, activities and resources available at this two-day free event! The event location has always been the Great Lakes Mall, selected by local Mentor company, ProMark Enterprises, Inc. who owns and produces the KidShow. “I chose to rent the mall as the event venue due to space, ample parking and the fact that it is a public facility which means it’s free for all to attend, states KidShow owner, Patty Perry. Now in its 22nd year, that original choice has proven to be a good one! If you have not attended the KidShow, be ready for a mall takeover of exhibitors, activity stations, costume characters, giveaways, prizes, family fun and entertainment.

elakenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
northeastohioparent.com

Ingenuity Cleveland Celebrates ‘Ingenuity at the Lake’ on September 25

Ingenuity will offer a family-focused “Ingenuity at the Lake” event on the traditional IngenuityFest weekend from 2-8 p.m. on September 25. The open-air event will promote neighborhood connectivity and lakefront access, and will include “activated” walking paths and programming centering on South and North Gordon Parks, near the 72nd Street Boat Launch and Lakefront Reservation at the North end of Cleveland’s Rockefeller Park and intersection of the Saint Clair-Superior and Glenville Neighborhoods.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Only In Northern California

This Waterfront Lodge On Lake Shasta In Northern California Exudes Old World Charm

The largest reservoir in California, Lake Shasta offers pure bliss in the form of crystal blue waters and lush forest surroundings. Consisting of 30,000 acres and 370 miles of shoreline, there’s definitely plenty of space to stretch out and explore at this beloved lake! A stay at Tsasdi Resort, a stunning waterfront lodge, makes for […] The post This Waterfront Lodge On Lake Shasta In Northern California Exudes Old World Charm appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
elakenews.com

Blackbrook Audubon Events – September 22nd and 26th

Blackbrook Audubon welcomes Mary Birdsong as she presents “Piping Plovers in PA and Beyond” 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 21 at Penitentiary Glen in Kirtland. In 2017, this small shorebird nested at Presque Isle State Park for the first time since the 1950s. This summer, a pair nested in Ohio for the first time in about 80 years. The Great Lakes population of the Piping Plover is federally and state endangered.
ANIMALS
boreal.org

Superior National Forest - Greenwood Lake wildfire update - September 12, 2021

From Superior National Forest - September 12, 2021. SIZE: 26,797 acres CONTAINMENT: 67% PERSONNEL: 356. ANNOUNCEMENT: A community meeting will be held this evening, Sunday September 12, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at the Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center. It will be live streamed on the Superior National Forest Facebook page. In-person attendees are requested to adhere to current CDC COVID-19 guidelines regarding the use of masks, social distancing and handwashing.
ISABELLA, MN
Only In Ohio

Ohio’s Only Professional Dinner Theatre, La Comedia Dinner Theatre Features Broadway-Style Entertainment And Fine Dining

Nothing beats the classic combination of dinner and a show. That concept is celebrated in a big way at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, the only professional dinner theatre in all of Ohio. Featuring Broadway-style shows and a mouthwatering buffet, this gem of a destination is one that will surely entertain you. It’s the perfect place […] The post Ohio’s Only Professional Dinner Theatre, La Comedia Dinner Theatre Features Broadway-Style Entertainment And Fine Dining appeared first on Only In Your State.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Great Lakes#The Mall#Mascot#The Food Court#Cleveland Magazine#Lite Mix#The News Herald#University Hospitals#Wint Integrity Radio
boreal.org

Art Along the Lake returns September 24 to October 3

Art enthusiasts will soon be able to get a rare peek into the studio of some of Cook County’s most well-known artists who are inspired by Minnesota’s North Shore. A year after the full Fall Studio Tour took a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors are once again invited to take a tour of more than 20 studios and galleries while enjoying the fall colors of the North Shore during the annual Art Along the Lake: Fall Studio Tour from Sept. 24-Oct.3, 2021.
COOK COUNTY, MN
abc57.com

Lake Michigan Adopt-a-Beach cleanup September 18

The Alliance for the Great Lakes organization is hosting a number of Adopt-a-Beach cleanup events across the Great Lakes states on Saturday, including some in Indiana and Michigan. This weekend, thousands of Adopt-a-Beach volunteers will be cleaning up Great Lakes shorelines during the organization’s biggest annual day of action for...
MICHIGAN STATE
elakenews.com

Holden Forests & Gardens Celebrates Trees and Autumn with Fun Experiences for All Ages People for Trees will plant trees throughout Cleveland this fall

(CLEVELAND) – Experience fall in all of its beauty this September and October at the Holden Arboretum and Cleveland Botanical Garden. From onsite experiences to classes and community tree plantings, autumn comes to life at Holden Forests & Gardens. The first official day of the fall season is Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
elakenews.com

DeJohn Funeral Homes Awards Scholarships to Local Students

Willoughby Hills, OH – DeJohn Funeral Homes & Crematory is pleased to announce that nine local students have been awarded the Ross Sr and Carmella DeJohn Memorial Scholarship. Each student will receive $750 for his or her college tuition or books. Scholarships were awarded to Charles Proctor of Saint Ignatius...
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, OH
News-Herald.com

Great Lakes Mall unveils new, imagination-focused Cleveland Clinic Children’s Play Area

Families shopping at Great Lakes Mall in Mentor can now check out the newly redesigned and interactive children’s play area created in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic. Located in the main mall concourse between the Finish Line and Victoria’s Secret stores, the new play area is designed to resemble a small town to encourage children to use their imaginations. It features a fire station, bakery, ice cream shop, clinic and farmer’s market, among others.
CLEVELAND, OH
wyso.org

What's Great In Dayton: September 24 - 30, 2021

The Dayton Independent Film Festival provides meaningful artistic and cultural programming to Dayton’s thriving community, and now through Monday you can see lots of amazing films. Go to their website at:. There is an exclusive showing of the new film "A Journey Through the Birthplace of Aviation" and it will...
DAYTON, OH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Making a great escape to Lake George's premier theme park

Six Flags: The Great Escape in the Lake George area eastern New York reopened to guests this summer. After the last year and a half, New Yorkers needed an escape and there's nothing better than a theme park. They have a way of transporting people to another world and another time, where one can be a kid again.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
News-Herald.com

Mentor: KidShow to be held this fall at Great Lakes Mall

The KidShow, which typically takes place in late March, will be held this year on Sept. 25 and 26, once again at Great Lakes Mall in Mentor. The event serves as a resource for parents and a link for companies to connect with customers, according to a news release. Focused on everything about and for kids, the KidShow showcases products and services parents need and are seeking plus entertainment for a family fun outing.
MENTOR, OH
interlochenpublicradio.org

Great Lakes Concerts: September 20, 2021

Every week, Great Lakes Concerts features great performances from the Great Lakes region. Listen Mondays at 6 p.m. on Classical IPR. Great Lakes Concerts is a co-production of WKAR, WRCJ and Interlochen Public Radio. This week's program:. Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Sinfonia in d minor (F. 65) Baroque on Beaver Festival...
INTERLOCHEN, MI
boreal.org

Superior National Forest - Greenwood Lake wildfire update - September 15, 2021

From the Superior National Forest - September 15, 2021. SIZE: 26,797 acres CONTAINMENT: 75% PERSONNEL: 217. SUMMARY: Started by lightning, the Greenwood Fire was detected on August 15, 2021, about 3:00 p.m. on the Laurentian Ranger District. The fire started approximately ten miles southwest of Isabella. 14 primary structures and 57 outbuildings were destroyed on August 23. The objective of fire management for the Greenwood Fire is full suppression using all available resources.
ISABELLA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy