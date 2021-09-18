CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

French minister decries ‘duplicity’ in US-Australia sub deal

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — France’s foreign minister has denounced what he called the “duplicity, disdain and lies” surrounding the sudden rupture of France’s lucrative contract to make submarines for Australia in favor of a U.S. deal. He also declared that a crisis is at hand among the Western allies. A day after France recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian pummeled what he suggested was a backroom deal that betrayed France. He says allies “don’t treat each other with such brutality.” The announcement by President Joe Biden of the deal with Australia, that includes Britain, for at least eight nuclear-powered submarines has set France in a fury.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Blinken sees unity on Taliban after talks with Pakistan, China

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday he believed the world was united on pressing the Taliban after speaking with Pakistan, China and Russia, key players with Afghanistan's new rulers. Blinken met Thursday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly with his counterpart from Pakistan, the chief ally of the Taliban regime that was toppled by US troops in 2001, and held talks with ministers of the four other veto-wielding Security Council members including China and Russia on Wednesday evening. "I think there is very strong unity of approach and unity of purpose," Blinken told reporters. "The Taliban says that it seeks legitimacy, that it seeks support, from the international community. The relationship that it has with the international community is going to be defined by the actions it takes."
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

France is furious after Australia scrapped a submarine deal to partner with the US and UK. Here's how American, British, and French subs stack up

Australia's new submarine partnership with the US and UK has upended a deal with France. Australia will now pursue nuclear-powered submarines over conventional diesel-electric subs. Here's how American, British, and French submarine technology compares. Australia's abrupt decision to scrap a deal with France for conventional submarines to pursue nuclear-powered subs...
MILITARY
The Independent

Tensions grow as US, allies deepen Indo-Pacific involvement

With increasingly strong talk in support of Taiwan a new deal to supply Australia with nuclear submarines, and the launch of a European strategy for greater engagement in the Indo-Pacific, the U.S. and its allies are becoming more assertive in their approach toward a rising China China has bristled at the moves, and the growing tensions between Beijing and Washington prompted U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the weekend to implore U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to repair their “completely dysfunctional” relationship, warning they risk dividing the world. As the U.N. General Assembly opened Tuesday,...
POLITICS
erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
AFP

US says 'no indication' Iran wants to return to nuclear deal talks

The United States said Thursday that Iran has given no hint that it wants to return to stalled talks over reviving the Iranian nuclear deal. "For now, certainly there's no indication, positive indication that Iran is prepared to come back... and to try to close down the remaining issues," a senior US official said. Western nations are trying to build momentum at the UN General Assembly in New York this week to kickstart the accord. Then-president Donald Trump pulled America out of the deal in 2018, reinstating sanctions on Iran that Washington had lifted as part of the agreement.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

France still bristling over Indo-Pacific sub snub

This week’s phone call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron may have soothed some of the incandescent rage with which France erupted over its exclusion from a new Indo-Pacific defense initiative, but the anger and resentment remain clear. After meeting Thursday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian pointedly referred to the situation as a “crisis” that will take time and U.S. action to overcome.As part of the defense pact, Australia will cancel a multibillion-dollar contract to buy diesel-electric French submarines and acquire...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#France#Foreign Minister#French#Associated Press#Ap#Western
The Independent

US implores Iran to return to nuke talks without delay

The Biden administration is imploring Iran to quickly return to talks on its nuclear program after a three-month hiatus caused by its government transition, warning that the window for negotiations may soon close.A senior administration official said Thursday that U.S. patience is wearing thin and that further delays while Iran continues to expand its atomic capabilities could lead Washington and its partners to conclude a return to the landmark 2015 nuclear deal is no longer worthwhile. The official, who briefed reporters on condition that he not be identified by name, spoke as diplomats from the remaining parties to the...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

India says Biden agrees on Pakistan concerns in Afghanistan

India said Friday that US President Joe Biden and other leaders agreed to keep a careful eye on Pakistan, adding that its historic rival has been an "instigator" of trouble in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first in-person meeting with Biden and then took part in a broader "Quad" summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan. During the talks, Modi shared concerns about extremist elements in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover last month, Indian officials said. "There was a clear sense that a more careful look and a more careful examination and monitoring of Pakistan's role in Afghanistan -- Pakistan's role on the issue of terrorism -- had to be kept," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters after the White House talks. The Quad will keep track of the "important point which sometimes gets overlooked when you see Pakistan projecting itself as a facilitator whereas it has really been in many senses an instigator of some of the problems in our neighborhood and beyond," he said.
WORLD
Reuters

Quad leaders press for free Indo-Pacific, with wary eye on China

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Leaders of the United States, Japan, India and Australia vowed on Friday to pursue a free and open Indo-Pacific region "undaunted by coercion" at their first in-person summit, which presented a united front amid shared concerns about China. The two-hour meeting at the White House...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Aukus defence pact has led to a ‘loss of trust’ in the US, says key adviser to Merkel

The Aukus defence pact has led to a “big loss of trust” in President Biden’s administration, a key adviser to German chancellor Angela Merkel has said. Christoph Heusgen, who served as German ambassador to the United States until June of this year, said that President Biden was treating allies in the same way as his predecessor Donald Trump did. He told The Financial Times that the agreement, which will allow Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines using British and American technology, was an “insult to a Nato partner”, adding: “I don’t know whether that loss has been sufficiently outweighed by the...
U.S. POLITICS
capecoddaily.com

France Recalls Ambassadors to US, Australia Over Sub Deal

PARIS (AP) — France has recalled its ambassador to the United States in an unprecedented show of anger that dwarfs decades of previous rifts. The relationship appears at a tipping point after the U.S., Australia and Britain shunned France in creating a new Indo-Pacific security arrangement. It is the first time ever France has… .
WORLD
The Guardian

Going nuclear: the secret submarine deal to challenge China

When Boris Johnson, Joe Biden and Scott Morrison announced a new deal that would provide Australia with the technology to run silent nuclear submarines as part of its navy, one phrase kept coming up: “stability in the Indo-Pacific”. The word the leaders of the UK, the US and Australia did not use may be more important: China. By striking the Aukus deal, an unprecedented agreement on defence cooperation between the three countries, the governments have moved to counter what they view as Beijing’s aggression – and prompted questions about whether the move is an ominous sign of a new ‘cold war’ mentality.
MILITARY
The Independent

The Latest:

The Latest on the UN General Assembly:___UNITED NATIONS — Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel seized on the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan to blast the United States for what he said is a history of foreign policy disasters. “Occupation only leaves destruction, and no country has the right to impose its will on sovereign nations,” Días Canel said in a pre-recorded video shown at the U.N. General Assembly. “Afghanistan is not an isolated case. It has been evidence that where the United States intervenes, there is an increase in instability, deaths, suffering and enduring scars.” Afghanistan was just one example the Cuban...
WORLD
KEYT

France’s role in NATO not in question despite US rift

BRUSSELS (AP) — A French general handed the baton of a key NATO command center to a fellow French air force officer this week as tensions between France and the United States simmered over a defense deal that sank a multi-billion-dollar French submarine contract. The ceremony in Norfolk, Virginia cemented France’s place at the head of NATO’s only headquarters in North America and where NATO does its strategic thinking. It was a clear sign that France remains firmly anchored in the world’s biggest security alliance even amid the kerfuffle over the defense pact between the U.S., Britain and Australia and fresh calls for Europe to end its U.S. military dependence.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy