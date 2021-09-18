French minister decries ‘duplicity’ in US-Australia sub deal
PARIS (AP) — France’s foreign minister has denounced what he called the “duplicity, disdain and lies” surrounding the sudden rupture of France’s lucrative contract to make submarines for Australia in favor of a U.S. deal. He also declared that a crisis is at hand among the Western allies. A day after France recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian pummeled what he suggested was a backroom deal that betrayed France. He says allies “don’t treat each other with such brutality.” The announcement by President Joe Biden of the deal with Australia, that includes Britain, for at least eight nuclear-powered submarines has set France in a fury.keyt.com
Comments / 0