CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meridian, ID

‘Devious Lick’ TikTok Challenge Hits Treasure Valley Schools

By Moug
107.9 LITE FM
107.9 LITE FM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The latest TikTok trend, 'devious lick' encourages kids to damage and steal from their schools. Some valley schools are speaking out against it. Here's what you should know. Oh, TikTok. Endless entertainment, life hacks and comedy, but also a place where people can get themselves into some trouble. In this case, the latest viral challenge (not sure why it's called "Devious Lick") includes stealing and damaging school property. Unfortunately, this challenge has made its way into the Treasure Valley. Both Lake Hazel Middle School and Mountain View High School have had incidents so far, and Owyhee is trying to prevent anything from happening at their beautiful new facility.

liteonline.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
107.9 LITE FM

West Ada School District Extends Mask Requirement

On September 10th the West Ada School District implemented a mask mandate that canceled all mask opt outs. All teachers, staff, and students were to wear masks essentially at all times. The decision came in part after reviewing Central District Health Data. It was also decided that they would review the mask requirement again on September 24th and determine if there needed to be an extension of the mask requirement.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Black Bear Euthanized in Boise’s North End

What's up with these Bears in Boise and why are they just showing up in our neighborhoods? I suppose they were here, first...but we just want these adorable creatures to be safe! Is that too much to ask!?. How does that old saying go? Lions, Tigers, and Bears--oh my! Well,...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Bachelorettes In Boise: 10 Things Every Party in Boise Must Do

We get to spend a lot of time in the streets of downtown Boise on the weekends and even on Wednesday's at Humpin' Hannah's. If there has been one trend that has felt very preset, it's that there seem to be a TON of bachelorette parties in the streets--noticeably more than usual. What's behind the trend? Maybe a year of the pandemic just pushed everything back?
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Entertainment
Local
Idaho Entertainment
City
Meridian, ID
City
Boise, ID
107.9 LITE FM

This is the Smallest Town (Least Populated) in Idaho

When it comes to small towns, every state boasts at least one scenic mountain town, one pretty lake town, and one quirky small town destination, but only one can take the top spot as the absolute teeniest! House Beautiful came up with the least-populated small towns in the U.S. For Idaho's ours only has three residents. But it is surrounded by a whole lot of beauty.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lick#Vandalism#Treasure Valley#Lake Hazel Middle School#Mountain View High School#Idaho News 6#Mvhs#Owyhee High School#Idahoans Embarrassing#National News
107.9 LITE FM

How Clean is Idaho? From Air Pollution, Clean Water and Environmental Friendliness, How do we Rank?

We are surrounded by nature and some of the most beautiful scenery available here in the gem state. From Boise the city of trees to having stunning lakes, rivers and streams throughout the state. So how clean are we really? No matter how pristine our surroundings are, every person in every state produces waste. Some though, create a lot more than others. Check out how Idaho and our surrounding states scored along with what state is the dirtiest in the nation.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Chick-fil-A is Adding Pork to the Menu and Home Delivery Options

Chick-fil-A has some major changes coming that have even loyal fans scratching their heads. Chick-fil-A has always been a place to score great chicken. They are expanding their menu to another animal although not cows because beef would throw their entire marketing campaign of cows supporting Chick-fil-A out the window. Pigs on the other hand are free game according to the restaurant chain.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

The Charities Behind Boise’s Tournament of Champions

This Thursday, September 23rd, a tournament of champions will be taking place-- who is the BEST at Rock, Paper, Scissors? An $8,000 prize is on the line for the charity of the winner's choice! Not only will I get to be a part of it but so too will Nikki West of our sister station, WOW 104.3!
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Drinks More Wine Per Capita Than Any Other State

I found a statistic about Idaho today the surprised me. I knew we loved wine here in the gem state but I had no idea HOW MUCH we love wine here in the gem state. According to 27/4 Wall St and a recent listing of Strangest Little Facts About Each State, Idaho drinks more wine per capita than any other state in the country.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

The New Idaho Fish and Game Headquarters is Massive

Our studios are conveniently located very near the greenbelt in downtown Boise. I consider myself very lucky to be able to walk the gorgeous greenbelt regularly and see what is going on around it. This past week as my friend and I took a shortcut back we stumbled upon the massive construction project and build that is happening for The Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) and Idaho Fish & Wildlife Foundation.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Why Boise is One of The Best State Capitals to Call Home

As the state capital of Idaho, Boise is a lively city that's full of growth. Some may argue it's "too much" growth but there are obvious reasons why people want to live here. Rent.com created a formula that considered all 50 state capitals in the U.S. to determine which ones are the best to call home. Boise came in tied for 5th!
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Boise Is One Of The Country’s Best Coffee Cities

We've got some pretty stellar coffee options here in Boise, and while we aren't the "best" coffee city in the country, we're among the coffee elite!. Wallethub released their 2021 study of the best coffee cities in America and it should come as no surprise that the West Coast and the Pacific Northwest in general, do pretty well. Portland took the number one spot, San Francisco took the number two and believe it or not, Seattle was the third best coffee city for 2021. So what's it all based on? Well, a variety of factors: average price per pack of coffee, average price for a cappuccino, average spending per household, share of adult coffee drinkers, share of households that actually own coffee makers, number of coffee shops per capita, number of coffee shops with free wifi, number of donut shops, etc. I mean you get the idea... A lot of different factors went into organizing the 100 most populated cities in the country based on how coffee friendly they are.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Broadway’s ‘Cats’ Is Coming To Boise’s Morrison Center Halloween Weekend

One of the biggest theater shows of all time will play the Morrison Center October 29-31, tickets are on sale now!. 'Cats' really is one of the biggest theater hits of all time and it's very exciting that the touring show is making it's way to Boise. The dates are October 29th, 30th and 31st and the tickets are on sale now, starting at just $50.50 and going up to $99 (plus ticket fees). Over the last forty years, 'Cats' the musical has been presented in over thirty countries and fifteen languages, there were even two 'Cats' based films; one that came out back in 1998 and one that came out just a couple of years ago in 2019, starring a plethora of big stars, including Taylor Swift!
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Creative Idaho Themed Costumes To Wear This Year

Halloween is fast approaching! A little over a month until everyone is in costume and gorging on candy! But even before actual Halloween, the month will be filled with all kinds of Halloween things including costume parties. It can be difficult to come up with a costume that isn't too popular or overdone. How many times can you dress up as a witch? So here are some Idaho themed costumes that maybe land in the dad joke category, but will make people laugh.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

PICS: This Exclusive Vacation For ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Is Only 7 Hours From Boise

This popular show is filmed within driving distance from the Treasure Valley, and now fans can see what it's like to live like a Dutton by staying at the Yellowstone. After enough friends and family recommended the Paramount Network show Yellowstone to me, I finally decided to give it a try. I know that I'm a little behind on this one, but the good news is that I can now binge-watch without running out of episodes for a good month or two. I thought that the show was set in the Civil War era west. It's actually set in present-day Montana on a ranch named The Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Kevin Costner, who plays typically good guys, isn't such a good guy in this show, and he is the patriarch of the family who owns this controversial piece of real estate.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy