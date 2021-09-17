CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitol Police on Sept. 18 Justice for J6 rally: 'our officers are ready'

By Sam Ford, Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (7News/AP) — Capitol Police and other local law enforcement said they are prepared for anything as a pro-insurrectionist rally is planned for Saturday along the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. The rally, which is expected to begin around noon at Union Square, is being held to bring awareness to the "inhumane" treatment of the suspected Jan. 6 rioters. who rally organizers are calling political prisoners. The group is gathering in support of about 60 riot suspects who remain behind bars. More than 600 were charged in the deadly riot.

