Julio Jones on Tennessee Titans debut: 'I didn't put the best version of myself out there'

Las Cruces Sun-News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones said he wants to get the “bad taste” out of his mouth after a disappointing Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. "For me, I just want to get the bad taste out of my mouth because I didn't put the best version of myself out there on film,” Jones said Friday. “I've been doing this for a long time. I can't be anxious. It's a process. I just gotta work toward that and when it comes, it comes.

