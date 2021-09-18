CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Diamondbacks lose 100th of season, fall 4-3 to Astros

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DOiXL_0bzyy4Uc00

Chas McCormick was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to drive in the winning run in the 10th inning as the Houston Astros sent the Arizona Diamondbacks to their 100th loss with a 4-3 win on Friday night.

Houston tied it in 10th with an RBI bloop single by Jake Meyers, and after Aledmys Díaz walked to load the bases with one out, Tyler Clippard (1-1) hit McCormick in the head with a 0-2 pitch to score Yordan Alvarez.

“Pretty crazy,” McCormick, who entered in the ninth as a pinch runner, said. “Coming off the bench just being ready for whatever, and I’m just happy we won honestly. That was a great W.”

It was Houston’s first win on a hit by pitch since August 1998 and third time in franchise history.

“It might have been my first walk-off, too, so that’s kind of cool to say that this is my first walk-off hit by pitch,” McCormick said. “I’m pretty off the plate, so normally, I don’t get hit that much. That was a good time to get hit by a pitch.”

David Peralta gave Arizona the lead in the top of the 10th with an RBI single off Ryne Stanek (3-4).

“It’s like I just bit into an onion,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said of the 100th loss. “That’s how it is every time.”

Madison Bumgarner retired the first nine batters he faced and 15 of the first 16 before Jose Siri walked with one out in the sixth. After Jason Castro grounded out, José Altuve sent a 0-2 fastball to left for his 28th home run.

“Madison was throwing the ball really good today,” Altuve said. “We were all happy when he was out of the game. We just continued to keep playing until we put some at bats together and won the game. That was a big inning for us.”

Bumgarner said he was glad he gave up a hit after throwing seven hitless innings in the second game of a doubleheader against Atlanta on April 25 but not getting credit for a no-hitter.

“Honestly, I am not happy about it being a two-run homer to put us behind, but I don’t care about throwing a no-hitter,” Bumgarner said. “Especially after the one earlier this year didn’t count when I didn’t have anything to do with it being seven innings. You can have that.”

Before the sixth, Altuve had been the only Astros baserunner, reaching on an error to lead off the fourth but was quickly erased on a double play.

Bumgarner yielded two runs on one hit with three strikeouts in seven innings.

“He was fantastic,” Lovullo said. “Beside from (the two-run homer), he was pounding the zone. He did a great job and allowed us to stay in this ballgame and give us a chance to win.

Before this season, the only other 100-loss season in the Diamondbacks history was in 2004 when the club lost 111 games.

Kole Calhoun gave Arizona a 1-0 lead in the sixth with a solo home run to right just out of the reach of Kyle Tucker.

Josh VanMeter hit an RBI single in the eighth to tie it at 2-2.

The Diamondbacks were 2 for 14 with runners in scoring position. Josh Rojas finished with three hits.

Houston starter Brandon Bielak threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings, scattering three hits with six strikeouts.

HE SAID IT

“You can tell by the way Bumgarner was dealing tonight that he wasn’t going to give up many. He looked like the Bumgarner of old. … If you took a pitch, it was a strike. If you swung at it, it wasn’t a very good pitch to hit. I’m telling you he still knows how to pitch even though he’s not throwing 95-96 (mph) any more. He’s still extremely tough.” – Houston manager Dusty Baker on Bumgarner.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Calhoun (left hamstring strain) was reinstated from the injured list. … INF Seth Beer (dislocated left shoulder) was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday.

Astros: Castro (right knee soreness) was reinstated from the injured list. C Garrett Stubbs was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land. … Third base coach Gary Pettis tested positive for Covid-19 and was away from the team. Baker said Pettis was feeling good and has no symptoms. Baker added that Pettis had gotten the first vaccine and was about to get the second vaccine when he tested positive.

UP NEXT

Astros RHP Lance McCullers, Jr. (12-4, 3.12 ERA) will look for his fourth straight winning decision when he starts Saturday opposite Arizona RHP Humberto Castellanos (2-1, 3.90 ERA).

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani ties Sammy Sosa for dubious MLB record

After getting his 45th home run in a 10-5 loss to the Houston Astros last night, Shohei Ohtani joins Sammy Sosa for an unfavorable record. All season long, the Los Angeles Angels superstar hitter and pitcher, Shohei Ohtani, has amazed fans and baseball pundits alike with his awestriking home runs and dazzling pitching.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
cbslocal.com

Rengifo Homers With 3 RBIs To Lead Angels Over Astros 4-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luis Rengifo homered with three RBIs to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-2 win over the Houston Astros on Saturday night. David Fletcher and Shohei Ohtani hit consecutive singles to start the game before Fletcher scored on a one-out double by Jared Walsh. The Angels made it 2-0 when Ohtani scored on a groundout by Rengifo.
MLB
azsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks Down Mariners 7-3

Daulton Varsho homered, doubled, singled, drove in four runs, and also made a terrific diving catch to lead the Diamondbacks to a 7-3 victory tonight over the Seattle Mariners. Humberto Castellanos pitched 5 1⁄3 solid innings, allowing 3 runs, and the bullpen put up zeroes the rest of the way. The rest of the defense was on point tonight too, as Nick Ahmed, David Peralta, and Carson Kelly all had defensive gems in the game too.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Altuve
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Tyler Clippard
Person
Gary Pettis
Person
Kole Calhoun
Person
David Peralta
Person
Madison Bumgarner
Person
Lance Mccullers
Person
Torey Lovullo
The Crawfish Boxes

Astros fail to capitalize on rivals' losses, fall to Angels 4-2

On Saturday, the Athletics and the Mariners took losses. Having the possibility to extend their lead to 6.5 games ahead of both in the American League West Division, the Astros couldn’t take advantage of it. Instead, they also lost 4-2 against the Angels on the second game of the series.
MLB
azsnakepit.com

Out of Sync: D-backs lose to Astros 4-3 in extras

Madison Bumgarner threw 7 innings of 1 hit ball, and Kole Calhoun hit a homerun in his return from the disabled list. But it was not enough to defeat the Houston Astros tonight. The Diamondbacks offense squandered numerous opportunities and eventually fell in the 10th inning when Tyler Clippard struggled with his control, hitting a batter with the bases loaded to force in the winning run.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Houston Astros#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Trainer S Room#Il#Triple A Sugar Land
Reuters

Jose Siri, Chas McCormick hit HRs as Astros sink Diamondbacks

Jose Siri and Chas McCormick clubbed back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning and the Houston Astros rallied to claim the rubber match of their interleague series with the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6 on Sunday. Siri pulled the Astros even at 6-6 with his two-run shot off Arizona reliever Brandyn...
MLB
The Crawfish Boxes

Astros drop series finale, lose 3-2 to Angels

Despite overpowering the Angels throughout the whole series, the Astros couldn’t have it this time. On Thursday night, their offense was pretty quiet against the Halos, and Houston lost the low-scoring game 3-2 failing to extend their winning streak to five games and to take advantage of Lance McCullers’ good pitching performance. Unfortunately, the Astros couldn’t shrink their magic number tonight.
MLB
Talking Chop

The Daily Chop: Braves lose sweep over Diamondbacks

Even after a promising start, the Braves gave up this final game in the four game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. They lead with three runs after the third inning, with a double from Ozzie Albies and a two-run homer from Austin Riley. They lost their lead in the bottom of the seventh, after Jacob Webb entered the game. He immediately gave up three runs, letting the Diamondbacks take the lead. In the final two innings, the Braves couldn’t catch up, giving up the sweep. They still win the series 3-1.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLB
ABC News

ABC News

401K+
Followers
103K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy