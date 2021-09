Clemson football fans make it clear that they are not in favor of a ‘new tradition’ started by current students. It’s Week 3 of the 2021 NCAA Football season and Clemson students have already dug themselves in a hole after only one game in Death Valley. Fans are pleading for a hand gesture that’s meant to resemble a tiger paw and the debatable ‘woo hoo’ chant to be tossed to the side.