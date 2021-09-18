CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelenic’s two homers sink Kansas City Royals in series opener at Kauffman Stadium

By Lynn Worthy
Kansas City Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo big swings by Seattle Mariners highly-touted rookie center fielder Jarred Kelenic forced the Kansas City Royals to unsuccessfully play catch-up for most of the night. The Mariners pitching staff made sure the Royals never made up that head start Kelenic provided, and the Royals lost their third game in a row, 6-2, in front of an announced 14,904 at Kauffman Stadium for the first game of a three-game series.

