Kelenic’s two homers sink Kansas City Royals in series opener at Kauffman Stadium
Two big swings by Seattle Mariners highly-touted rookie center fielder Jarred Kelenic forced the Kansas City Royals to unsuccessfully play catch-up for most of the night. The Mariners pitching staff made sure the Royals never made up that head start Kelenic provided, and the Royals lost their third game in a row, 6-2, in front of an announced 14,904 at Kauffman Stadium for the first game of a three-game series.www.kansascity.com
