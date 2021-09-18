CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

The Bloodline are coming to Raw to battle The New Day this Monday

By WWE.com Staff
WWE
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter The Bloodline launched a backstage sneak attack on WWE Champion Big E on SmackDown, Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will journey to Monday Night Raw to take on WWE Champion Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Don’t miss the epic Six-Man Tag...

www.wwe.com

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

Braun Strowman Reveals New Ring Name?

WWE has released a number of surprising talents this year, and fans were shocked when the company announced back in June that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been released. Strowman’s non-compete clause is set to expire soon, and now everyone is wondering where he might end up next. Braun...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Says The Undertaker Ordered Wrestlers To Bully Him

During a recent episode of the ‘That 90s Wrestling Podcast‘, former WWE wrestler René Duprée commented on The Undertaker ordering other wrestlers to bully him. During the interview, Dupree had this to say about the bullying and hazing he faced as a result of The Undertaker’s instructions:. “They took my...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

BREAKING: New WWE Champion Crowned On Monday Night Raw

They went big. Money in the Bank is one of the biggest game changers in wrestling as you can see someone go from absolutely nothing to the champion in one match. It has been used regularly for over fifteen years now and still packs quite the punch. You don’t see it used often but it works well when it does. That is the case again as we have a new champion.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Xavier Woods
Person
Kofi Kingston
ewrestlingnews.com

What Happened After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air? (Photos)

After this week’s WWE SmackDown broadcast went off the air, Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch faced off against each other in a non-title match. As you’d expect, Belair picked up the win to send the crowd in Knoxville, TN home happy. Of course, Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Makes Major Change To Raw Due To AEW’s Ratings

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was originally set to feature a Raw Tag Team Championship match, but it looks like the match has been pulled from the show. RK-Bro were set to defend the Raw Tag Team Titles against Bobby Lashley and MVP, but WWE has since announced that Randy Orton will be challenging Lashley for the WWE Championship instead.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Fans Call On AEW To Never Hire Ric Flair After Dark Side Of The Ring

Ric Flair was a major focus for Dark Side of the Ring’s episode about the Plane Ride From Hell. He trended on Twitter and Tommy Dreamer was suspended from Impact Wrestling because of the episode as well. Ric Flair denied the allegations against him. There are also calls for AEW to leave Flair alone after the episode.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Jorge Masvidal shares prediction for Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2

UFC welterweight superstar Jorge Masvidal shared his prediction for the upcoming Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 fight at UFC 266. Diaz and Lawler meet next Saturday night in a five-round, non-title welterweight bout at UFC 266. It’s the long-awaited rematch between the two fan favorites after Diaz knocked Lawler out with punches back in 2004. 17 years later and these two are now set to face off again in a fight that doesn’t really feature any title implications considering both Diaz and Lawler are not ranked fighters. But they are both huge names in the sport, so it’s no wonder that Masvidal recently said that he would like to face the winner of the fight.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Day#Wwe Champion#Big E#Combat#Smackdown
Amomama

WWE Gives Health Update on Paul 'Triple H' Levesque Following Cardiac Arrest

American professional wrestler Paul Levesque recently experienced a health scare but managed to fight for his life following a medical procedure to have the situation contained. Paul Levesque, affectionately known as "Triple H," underwent a surgical procedure after he suffered a heart attack as of late and is reportedly recovering.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Finn Balor’s Demon Destroys Happy Corbin After WWE SmackDown

WWE brought a big show to Madison Square Garden this week. The show’s final moments saw Finn Balor’s Demon return to face Roman Reigns, but then he took out another heel after the show. After SmackDown went off the air, Happy Corbin, Baron Corbin’s new gimmick, came out to confront...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Former World Champion Suffers Broken Ankle, Out For Year

It can happen to anyone. You have all kinds of wrestlers on any given roster and unfortunately some of them are going to get hurt at one point or another. There is no way around it and some of the injuries are a lot worse than others. Unfortunately it seems that someone has been hurt again and now it is going to be a long time before we see him in in the ring again.
WWE
WWE

Nia Jax injury update

As reported on WWE's The Bump, Nia Jax suffered an elbow posterior fracture and dislocation to her left elbow which will require surgery after a vicious attack by Shayna Baszler last Monday on Raw. She will be out for an undisclosed amount of time. Stay locked to WWE social and...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Tito Ortiz issues statement following KO loss to Anderson Silva in boxing

Former UFC champion Tito Ortiz issued a statement following his KO loss to fellow MMA legend Anderson Silva in their boxing match. Ortiz suffered a first-round KO defeat to Silva during their boxing match which took place on Saturday night for Triller Fight Club. As part of his contract to take the fight with Silva, Ortiz was required to make 195lbs or less, but he missed weight during the weigh-ins, coming in heavy at 200lbs. Unfortunately for Ortiz, that weight miss was a foreshadowing of what was to come the next day for him, as he suffered a brutal KO loss to Silva in what was Ortiz’s pro boxing debut. Following the fight, “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” took to his social media to issue a statement about his latest loss. Check out what he wrote below.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

People In WWE Reportedly Not Happy With Mick Foley Comments

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley reportedly had some heat within WWE over the comments he made about the company and AEW earlier this week. As noted, Foley took to Facebook following the AEW All Out pay-per-view earlier and issued a “WWE – WE’VE GOT A PROBLEM” video. Foley talked about how WWE is no longer the company that talents aspire to make it to. His full comments can be found below.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Botched Ending To WWE RAW Match Leads To Wrong Person Being Announced As Winner

There was an odd ending to the Nikki A.S.H. vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Tamina Snuka match on last night’s episode of WWE RAW. During the closing stages of the match, Nikki hit a tornado DDT and went for the cover, but Tamina kicked out just as the referee counted to three. However, Tamina’s music played, and the ring announcer declared her the winner.
WWE
Wrestling World

Paige takes a shot at WWE

After several months of waiting, Becky Lynch made her return to WWE in SummerSlam Pay Per View. A return to the ring that she caused a sensation especially for how she went in the event of the summer. Becky arrived to replace the absent Sasha Banks and won the title in an incredible way after 27 seconds in a sort of 'squash match' The goal of Vince McMahon's company is to get Becky back as Heel in this interesting feud.
WWE
Bleacher Report

Former WCW Star Daffney Dies At Age 46

Warning: This article contains descriptions of suicidal thoughts. SHIMMER Wrestling announced Thursday that the family of former WCW and TNA wrestler Shannon Spruill, who wrestled as Daffney Unger, informed the promotion that she had died at the age of 46. Daffney left wrestling fans and fellow wrestlers concerned for her...
WWE
fighterfans.com

Bobby Lashley WWE: Injury update following Monday Night RAW

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley appeared to be injured during this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. In an update, it has now been confirmed that the All-Mighty former Champion was in fact just selling and is 100% fine. PWInsider revealed that the former leader of The Hurt Business...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy