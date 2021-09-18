Births

McLaren

St. Luke’s Hospital

Kaylee and Alexander Kelb, Perrysburg, girl, Sept. 17.

Mercy Health

St. Vincent Medical Center

Te’Shayla Henderson, Toledo, boy, Sept. 12.

Jennifer Brown and Dorion Davis, Lambertville, boy, Sept. 13.

Lena Al-Zahabe and Brandon Smith, Toledo, boy, Sept. 15.

Shanta Lightsey, Toledo, girl, Sept. 15.

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Johanna and Beau Nystrom, Port Clinton, Ohio, girl, Sept. 15.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Amanda and Christopher McCrory, Oregon, girl, Sept. 14.

Amanda and Johny Simpson, Toledo, girl, Sept. 17.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Sept. 10, 2021

David Swade, 25, of Toledo, and Kylie Nienow, 24, nurse, of Bowling Green.

Patrick Best II, 37, laborer, and Tiffany Beehner, 40, nurse, both of Toledo.

Mark Boggs, 59, material handler, and Gena Peart, 61, medical biller, both of Oregon.

Timothy Hodgden, 45, associate, and Lauren Busch, 30, associate, both of Sylvania.

Bradley Aumiler, 27, assembly, and Kate Fluck, 30, cashier, both of Waterville.

Bradley Huffman, 32, sales representative, of Temperance, and Macy Cousino, 21, student, of Oregon.

Mason Russell, 19, U.S. Navy, of Petersburg, Mich., and Zoe Holmes, 18, of Toledo.

Jeffrey Mentel, 56, pipefitter, and Tamara Wioland, 53, self-employed, both of Toledo.

Brent Silvernail, 31, and Jinnifer Trubey, 28, health concierge, both of Toledo.

Brian Henson, 27, asset protection supervisor, and Sierra Buck, 25, both of Toledo.

Anthony Borge, Jr., 42, supervisor, and Teresa Jakcsy, 45, server/bartender, both of Toledo.

Matthew Smalley, 35, machine operator, and Paige Garee, 33, service team leader, both of Toledo.

Bruce Ponce, 45, musician, and Toni Szymanski, 40, production worker, both of Toledo.

Jared Hissem, 39, chef, and Christina Timmerman, 38, oncology medical biller, both of Toledo.

Raymond St. John, Jr., 29, associate, and Aubrey Poulson, 20, homemaker, both of Toledo.

David Ritchie, 43, president of operations, of Toledo, and Alysia Ramos, 41, professor, of Oberlin, Ohio.

Dwayne Thomas, 32, welder, and Sarah Rupert, 34, teacher, both of Toledo.

Chad Whipple, 31, and Kelli Cole, 33, both of Temperance.

Sept. 13, 2021

Jacob Terry, 33, information technician II, and Ashley Shaw, 20, intervention specialist, both of Curtice, Ohio.

Jessica Hancock, 34, operations specialist, and Ruth Belt, 34, elevated support professional, both of Toledo.

Taquinn Flowers, Sr., 36, manager, and Chelsey Heath, 29, manager, both of Toledo.

Michael Kutzke, Jr., 32, postal worker, and Kate Hubbard, 29, nurse, both of Toledo.

Sherif Taha, 32, researcher, of Cario, Egypt, and Engy Mostfa, 31, bistro, of Toledo.

Andrew Walsh, 33, and Anna LaFountaine, 24, receptionist, both of Oregon.

Bradley Tymiak, 30, carpenter, and Jennifer Lindquist, 24, hair stylist, both of Whitehouse.

Shauid Baksh, 19, switcher, and Ana Alcazar, 18, both of Toledo.

Sept. 14, 2021

Jacob Wistinghausen, 24, industrial engineer, and Stephanie Barlow, 25, teacher, both of Toledo.

Michael Pope, 53, and Jeanette Powell, 55, manufacturing, both of Toledo.

Andrew Brock, 27, accountant, of Sylvania, and Tamara Gozdowski, 27, club manager, of Toledo.

Tyrone Woodard, Jr., self-employed, and Christine Thomas, 28, homemaker, both of Toledo.

Stephen Richards, 34, and Lauren Carr, 27, dental hygienist, both of Toledo.

Chase Conine, 38, electrician, and Brynn Keane, 33, engineer, both of Whitehouse.

Austin Layman, 24, auto mechanic, and Hannah Gombash, 23, nail technician, both of Sylvania.

Wayne Stamper, 49, mechanic, of South Lyon, Mich., and Natalie Perry, 42, research laboratory associate, of Monroe.

Jeffery Fisher, 27, assembly/labor, and Kylie Hoffman, 25, patient access/registration, both of Toledo.

Manuel Alarcon, 34, forklift driver, and Tracy Judy, 44, assistant house manager, both of Toledo.

Franklin Welter, 32, customer services representative, and Rebekka Forster, 24, preschool teacher, both of Toledo.

Jordan Hart, 30, forklift driver, and Noelie Vargas, 28, medical assistant, both of Toledo.

Philip Giantsos, 37, director of operations, and Emily Squire, 37, nurse, both of Toledo.

Dennis Smith, 61, retired, and Janelle Jackson, 49, billing specialist, both of Toledo.

Jonathon Krumn, 39, truck driver, and Brittany Moore, 32, social worker, both of Toledo.

Estaban Shunnar, 22, and Jasmine Bertram, 22, both of Toledo.

William Weidman, 63, manager, and Lisa Garrett, 48, environmental services, both of Toledo.

Sept. 15, 2021

Joseph Miekstyn, 29, nuclear pharmacist, and Macy McCartney, 27, operations manager, both of Toledo.

Daniel Hurst, 35, and Marie Borer, 35, executive compensation analyst, both of Holland.

Brian Tabbert, 27, nurse, and Haley Sehlmeyer, 29, nurse, both of Toledo.

Douglas Owczarzak, 30, project manager, and Megan Soncrant, 26, student, both of Oregon.

Logan Barboza, 28, security supervisor, and Kathryn Hildreth, 28, technology teacher, both of Toledo.

Charles Norrington, 45, plant operations manager, and Joann Carlen, 43, accountant manager, both of Maumee.

Sept. 16, 2021

Matthew Cartensen, 24, chef, and Ashley Hall, 38, manager, both of Maumee.

Devontae Cooper, 29, sort & flow, and DeJaunteye’ Hawkins, 30, program manager, both of Toledo.

Miguel Barboza, 20, and Amber Hanhauser, 22, manager, both of Toledo.

Donte Leach, 35, glass manufacturer, and Jenifer Brown, 32, direct support professional, both of Toledo.

Mitchell Wiese, 26, application engineer, and Khaila Pickering, 26, nurse, both of Toledo.

Anthony DelGrosso, 34, mechanic, and Erica Christiansen, 30, bartender, both of Toledo.

Matthew Garon, 32, project manager, and Katelyn Engel, 27, records clerk, both of Toledo.

Eric Belanger, 25, pharmacist, of Livonia, Mich., and Cheyanna Laux, 25, chemist, of Maumee.

LaRon Young, 42, carpenter, and Cassandra Gonzales, 37, direct care professional, both of Toledo.

Scott Lee, 54, and Zelda Myrick aka Jones, 54, sales associate, both of Toledo.

Andrew Cherry, 41, railroad engineer, and Chelsea Schippel, 34, office manager, both of Toledo.

Crimes reports

Felonious assaults

Lorine Joyce, assaulted at the intersection of Willys and Cribb.

Marqiese Reed, victim was assaulted in 1300 block of Miami.

Victor Cooper, victim was shot at in 700 block of Butterfield.

Robberies

Value America, no loss reported from business in the 4400 block of Monroe.

Madison Meadows, cash from intersection of West Laskey and Secor.

Boost Mobile, cash from clerk by suspect who assaulted clerk in 1700 block of West Laskey.

James Spearman, cash and jewelry by suspect in 100 block of Prescott.

Burglaries

Kimberly Wahl, various items from residence in the block of Ravine Park Village.

Sidney Sneed, gaming system and other items from residence in the 1700 block of North Erie.

Kathleen Campos, jewelry and other items from residence in the 4300 block of Parrakeet.

Charae Bennett, no loss reported from residence in 600 block of North University.

Deerris Johnson, no loss reported from residence in 3300 block of Maplewood.

Thefts

Sharlo Sturdivant, laptop computer from 3500 block of Secor.

Ryan Bradley, catalytic converters from two vehicles in 2500 block of Aldringham.

Eugene Woodson, medication from 900 block of Lincoln.

Sparkle Franklin, handgun from residence in 1500 block of Jermain.

Daneash Sherman, bank card from 2300 block of Victory.