2 Days Left to “Clear The Shelters” with Cleveland Kennel

By Tatyana Mcknight
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are just a few more days left to Clear The Shelters here at Cleveland Animal Care And Control as we end the month long national campaign to find amazing CITY Dogs wonderful homes. Our kennel is FULL and we are hoping that the over 90 dogs we have available for adoption will find homes through this weekend. We are offering discounted adoption fees of $21 and this special discount will only last until September 19th.

