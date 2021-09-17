CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

National Cheeseburger Day deals and specials

By Leeanne Griffin
Norwalk Hour
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day, and what better place to celebrate than Connecticut, the birthplace of the food?. Back in May, we featured five of the state's most iconic, unusual and historical burgers, from the legendary Louis Lunch to a "heart attack" burger in Bloomfield, topped with foie gras and truffle sauce. Connecticut is also home to the regional steamed cheeseburger, where the meat and cheese are cooked in steam cabinets.

