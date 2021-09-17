First Impressions of Lil Nas X’s Debut Album ‘Montero’
It's… an album! Finishing one of the most memorable rollouts of the past few years, Lil Nas X finally gave birth to his debut album, Montero, this week. It's been a hell of a year for the 22-year-old artist. Proving (once again) that he isn't the one-hit wonder many predicted he would become after the unfathomable success of his breakout hit "Old Town Road," Nas X has spent the past year releasing hit singles, stirring up controversy, clapping back, and constantly going viral. In other words, he's been impossible to ignore (not that you would want to).
